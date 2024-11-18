KOREA: According to Sports Donga on Nov 18, as reported by Allkpop, SEVENTEEN’s unit BSS, comprising DK, Hoshi, and Seungkwan, is gearing up for a comeback.

The trio recently completed filming a music video for their upcoming release in Seoul, signalling their return to the music scene.

This marks BSS’s first release in nearly two years since their debut single album, Second Wind, dropped in February 2023.

The album’s title track, “Fighting,” a vibrant collaboration with rapper Lee Young Ji, achieved tremendous success, establishing itself as one of the unit’s most iconic songs.

Anticipation among fans

Discussions about a comeback have been ongoing since the success of “Fighting.”

Despite the members’ packed schedules with SEVENTEEN’s group activities, they’ve been diligently working on new music during their downtime.

Reports suggest the comeback schedule will soon be finalized, generating fan anticipation.

The unit name BSS is derived from the members’ real names—DK (Lee Seok Min), Hoshi (Kwon Soon Young), and Seungkwan (Boo Seung Kwan).

Known for their upbeat and energetic performances, BSS first debuted in March 2018 with the song “Just Do It,” which premiered during SEVENTEEN’s fan meeting, Seventeen in Carat Land.

Over the years, tracks like “Fighting” have solidified their reputation as a beacon of motivational and cheerful songs, enhancing their unique identity.

International influence and popularity

Meanwhile, SEVENTEEN, the global powerhouse group that BSS belongs to, is actively engaged in their Seventeen [Right Here] World Tour.

The tour spans North America, Asia, and Japan’s four major dome venues, further cementing the group’s international influence and popularity.

Pledis Entertainment created the popular South Korean boy band SEVENTEEN, also known as SVT, in 2015.

The group comprises 13 talented members: S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon, and Dino.