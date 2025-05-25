Seven-year-old boy nearly died after swallowing balloon at birthday party

- Advertisement -

MALAYSIA: A seven-year-old Malaysian boy narrowly escaped death after accidentally inhaling an uninflated balloon during his birthday party, causing a sudden respiratory and cardiac arrest.

According to Malaysia’s China Press, the incident occurred while the child was playing at his party. During the celebrations, he apparently placed an uninflated balloon in his mouth, which slipped down his throat and became stuck in his respiratory tract.

The boy suddenly became breathless and collapsed. His family panicked and suspected an asthma attack or food-related choking. CPR was attempted at the scene, but when the child showed no signs of recovery, his family rushed him to the hospital.

The boy had no heartbeat en route to the emergency department. Medical personnel later assessed that his odds of survival were no better than 50 per cent.

It was only when doctors prepared to intubate the child that they noticed the balloon lodged in his airway. They removed the balloon and continued intensive resuscitation efforts.

Miraculously, the boy’s heartbeat returned, and he began breathing again.

His mother later took to Facebook and described how terrified she was and her disbelief that a moment of innocent play could have turned fatal. She said she believes her son had unknowingly put the balloon into his mouth and inhaled it during playtime.

Thanks to the quick thinking of the medical team and timely intervention, the child survived. While he remains under medical observation and currently depends on respiratory support, his condition has been stabilised.