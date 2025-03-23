Malaysia

Malaysia ranked among the world’s top 10 retirement destinations, setting a Southeast Asian standard

March 23, 2025

MALAYSIA: Malaysia has emerged as one of the leading countries for retirement in 2025, securing the seventh spot in International Living’s Annual Global Retirement Index. According to a report by The Star, this prestigious ranking highlights Malaysia’s growing appeal to foreign retirees, thanks to its affordability, modern infrastructure, and rich multicultural charm.

Global recognition for a retirement haven

The Ireland-based publication evaluated 20 countries using key criteria such as cost of living, healthcare quality, visa and residency options, climate, governance, and overall lifestyle. Malaysia’s seventh position is a testament to the nation’s ability to provide a high standard of living at a fraction of the cost found in many Western nations. Notably, Malaysia and Thailand (10th position) are the only Southeast Asian countries to make the list.

The report states, “Malaysia offers a rare blend of low-cost living, excellent medical care, and vibrant culture that retirees find both accessible and enriching.” This combination of benefits is driving an increasing number of retirees to consider Malaysia as a prime destination for their golden years.

Affordable living and quality healthcare

In Kuala Lumpur, one of Malaysia’s bustling urban centres, the cost of living is remarkably affordable. Rental prices for a one-bedroom apartment typically range between US$300 and US$500 per month, with utilities adding an extra US$40 to US$60. Dining out is equally economical, with local meals available for as little as US$2 to US$3.

These competitive living costs make Malaysia a highly attractive option for retirees seeking to stretch their retirement savings without compromising on quality of life. Cities like Penang and Malacca also offer lower living expenses coupled with a more relaxed pace of life, further enhancing their appeal as retirement locations.

The country’s tropical climate, with year-round temperatures ranging from 25 to 35 degrees Celsius, ensures a pleasant environment that is conducive to an active and comfortable retirement lifestyle. Modern amenities and the widespread use of English ease the transition for expatriates, making Malaysia an inviting destination for retirees from around the world.

Long-term visas and a multicultural lifestyle

Malaysia’s long-term visa programmes, such as the “Malaysia My Second Home” (MM2H) initiative, are additional draws for foreign retirees. These schemes provide favourable conditions for those seeking to settle in the country, allowing retirees to enjoy a seamless and secure residency experience.

While Panama tops the 2025 index, followed by countries like Portugal, Costa Rica, Mexico, France, Spain, Greece, and Italy, Malaysia’s robust offering in terms of lifestyle, affordability, and quality of care ensures its continued rise as a top retirement destination on the global stage.

