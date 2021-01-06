Serial molester sent back to jail for 19 months on new conviction

- Advertisement -

Singapore— Jee Guang You, who has a history of molesting women, was sent back to jail on Tuesday Jan 5 for 19 months on a new conviction for offences he committed after already serving jail time.

He entered guilty pleas to one count each of insult of modesty and molestation.

In 2011, he was fined S$2,000 and sent to jail for six months.

In 2016, Jee, now 33, received a mandatory treatment order for peeping at women in public restrooms after he had already been sent to jail twice.

But this did not stop him from placing his phone under the skirt of one woman in 2019 and then molesting a teenager asleep on a train in 2020.

District Judge Christopher Goh backdated his sentence to last July when he was detained. Judge Goh said that of Jee’s treatment order, “It was tried the last time, but it didn’t work.”

The New Paper (TNP) also quotes the judge as saying, “What takes precedence is the safety of the public, in particular females.”

The first incident Jee pleaded guilty to occurred in June 2019, when he put his mobile phone under the skirt of a 39-year-old colleague where he worked as an outsourced IT support staff.

While waiting for the elevator, he placed his phone under her skirt while talking to her, without her knowledge but took no photos or videos.

The incident was seen the next day when security personnel reviewed closed-circuit television footage, and the police were told of it.

Last March, he sat beside an 18-year-old female on the North-South Line train, and began to be sexually attracted to her.

TNP quotes Deputy Public Prosecutor Huo Jiongrui as saying, “He felt like he wanted her to be his girlfriend.”

The DPP added, “He started to lean in closer to her. When his shoulder touched hers, she did not react. The accused got excited and wanted to see how much further he could go.”

Jee then proceeded to grope the sleeping teen, who woke up at around 10.15am during an announcement. She felt that someone had touched her chest.

When she saw Jee moving his hand back toward himself, she tried to take a photo of him, but he moved away.

Although she tried to run after him, he escaped. The teen, however, filed a police report.

DPP Huo pointed to the serial molester’s lack of remorse, saying he had fled the scene.

If he continues to molest women in the future, he would be eligible for preventive detention from between 7 to 20 years, with no time off given for good behaviour. This is for offenders from the age of 30 and over.

However, according to Jee’s lawyer Jayakumar Naidu, a shorter jail term would be better, describing his client as needing help rather than a future prison sentence.

-/TISG

