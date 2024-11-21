SINGAPORE: A 71-year-old man was assaulted on a walkway in Serangoon North Avenue 2, suffering multiple injuries.

The incident occurred on Tuesday (Nov 19) at approximately 3:45pm, prompting a swift response from the Singapore Police Force (SPF).

According to an official police statement, officers from the Ang Mo Kio Police Division conducted thorough field investigations and analyzed footage from police cameras and nearby CCTVs.

These efforts led to the identification and arrest of the suspect, a 31-year-old man, in the Hougang Street 91 area yesterday (Nov 20).

Preliminary investigations suggest that the victim and the suspect were strangers, and the motive for the unprovoked attack remains unclear.

The suspect will be charged in court today (Nov 21) with causing grievous hurt with intent. If convicted, he could face up to ten years in prison, a fine, or caning.

The SPF emphasized its commitment to tackling violent crime, stressing that it will spare no effort in bringing those who commit such brazen acts of violence to justice and will take firm action in accordance with the law.