Sengkang GRC MPs take on deputy roles within new Workers’ Party CEC

The four Members of Parliament (MPs) representing Sengkang GRC have been given deputy roles in the new Workers’ Party (WP) Central Executive Committee (CEC), according to a list of appointment holders released by the opposition party on Wednesday (6 Jan).

The four MPs – He Ting Ru, Jamus Lim, Raeesah Khan and Louis Chua – were among five new members who were elected into the party’s highest decision making body in the biennial internal election that took place on 27 Dec. Dr Lim was made deputy head of the policy research team while Mr Chua is the deputy head of the WP’s media team.

Ms Khan has taken over the deputy treasurer from former Punggol East MP Lee Li Lian. Ms Lee, who mentored the young MPs and serves as one of the Sengkang GRC town councillors, is no longer in the CEC.

Ms He was made a deputy organising secretary, alongside longtime party member Kenneth Foo Seck Guan who served in the same role from 2016 to 2018.

Mr Foo’s East Coast GRC running mate, Nicole Seah, is the only other new entrant to the CEC aside from the Sengkang GRC MPs. She was chosen as the president of WP’s youth wing.

WP chief Pritam Singh and chairman Sylvia Lim were re-elected to their respective roles on 27 Dec and the remaining 12 appointments in the party’s leadership were approved during a CEC meeting on Tuesday (5 Jan).

Former WP secretary-general Low Thia Khiang and ex-Hougang SMC MP Png Eng Huat continue as committee members. Aljunied GRC MP Faisal Manap and Hougang MP Dennis Tan retained their posts as vice-chairman and party organising secretary, respectively.

Aljunied GRC MP Gerald Giam also continues to be the party’s treasurer, with an additional new role as the head of the WP’s policy research team. His colleague Leon Perera was made the head of the media team.