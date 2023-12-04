International

Sen. Graham: Redirect healthcare funds to states

ByGemma Iso

December 4, 2023
sen.-graham:-redirect-healthcare-funds-to-states

Healthcare, Graham

Senator Lindsey Graham, a Republican from South Carolina, has proposed a bold initiative – to redirect healthcare funds to states — amidst former President Donald Trump’s renewed push to dismantle the Affordable Care Act (ACA), commonly known as Obamacare.

The call of Sen. Lindsay Graham

In an interview on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Graham suggested redirecting ACA funding to states in the form of block grants, allowing them greater flexibility in healthcare spending.

During the interview, when asked about the viability of repealing Obamacare as a “winning issue,” Graham responded by advocating for a shift in approach.

Shift in approach: Blockade

“Let’s block the money,” he asserted, “Let’s take that money, send it back to the states, make sure it’s spent on health care.”

According to Graham, Governors and state legislators should have an opportunity to come up with better ways to spend money.

With a powerful statement of “socialized medicine doesn’t work,” he wrapped up his answer by reiterating his call to “block grant the money to the states, rather than let bureaucrats in Washington run our healthcare.”

Former President Trump recently signaled his determination to revive efforts to repeal the ACA, reiterating his stance during a campaign event in Iowa last weekend.

Affordable Care Act

The ACA has seen a surge in popularity, now providing healthcare coverage for over 40 million Americans, marking a significant 50% increase since 2017 when Trump’s attempts to dismantle it fell short.

During his presidency, Trump claimed to have devised a superior plan to cater to those unable to afford traditional private health insurance. However, the details of this proposed plan have yet to be revealed.

A novel perspective

As the debate over the future of healthcare in the United States intensifies, Graham’s proposal introduces a novel perspective, emphasizing state autonomy, and flexibility in utilizing healthcare funds.

Read More News

Child marriage should be eliminated says Obama, Clooney, and Gates

Cover Photo: Unsplash

The post Sen. Graham: Redirect healthcare funds to states appeared first on The Independent News.

ByGemma Iso

Related Post

International

Disney wants lawsuit over fatal allergic reaction thrown out of court because victim’s husband signed up for Disney+ subscription

August 15, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
International

Bilahari Kausikan says US-China tensions are not a “new Cold War”

July 22, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
International

Best man for the job? Who could possibly replace Joe Biden among the Democratic Party candidates

July 2, 2024 Jasmime Kaur

You missed

Celebrity

Hyeri responds humorously to plastic surgery accusations while reflecting on past makeup and wardrobe blunders

September 21, 2024 Lydia Koh
Sports

Singapore Vandas head coach Annette Bishop steps down; Yeo Mee Hong to lead Asian Netball Championships

September 21, 2024 Khalis Rifhan
Celebrity

Red Velvet’s Joy is meeting acting management labels before her SM contract is renewed?

September 21, 2024 Lydia Koh
Health

Internet obliges Singaporean who asked why SIA interviews are ‘insanely dumb’

September 21, 2024 Anna Maria Romero

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.