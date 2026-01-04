Self-styled ‘vigilante rescuer’ arrested in major Cambodia smuggling and extortion case

HCM CITY: Vietnamese police have revealed that Nguyễn Thanh Hải, a prominent social media figure known as “Hải the vigilante” and once regarded by many families as a last hope, is now at the centre of a major criminal investigation.

He was arrested and placed in pre-trial detention late last year on charges of extortion and involvement in a cross-border smuggling network connected to scam centres in Cambodia.

For years, Hải built an image as a selfless rescuer. His videos showed dramatic “missions” to bring Vietnamese citizens home from overseas scam compounds, often framed as acts of pure goodwill. To families frantically searching for loved ones trapped abroad, Hải appeared to be a rare lifeline.

Police now allege that image was carefully constructed — and deeply misleading.

Hope, then a price tag

According to investigators, Hải used his online popularity to attract families whose relatives had been lured into scam operations in Cambodia. Publicly, he claimed his rescues were free. Privately, police say, help only came after money was paid.

Families who couldn’t afford the fees were turned away. Others were allegedly told their relatives’ “ransom” had increased, pressured to transfer large sums through multiple accounts. Police say Hải’s group kept a significant portion of that money, paying only part of it to contacts in Cambodia to secure releases.

Even after victims were freed, their ordeal wasn’t over. Authorities say they were smuggled back into Việt Nam through unofficial border routes, without legal travel documents — placing them at further risk and breaking immigration laws.

A much bigger operation

Hải’s arrest came amid a sweeping investigation into a transnational smuggling network operating between Việt Nam and Cambodia from October 2024 until it was dismantled.

Police say the network preyed on people seeking work, promising “easy jobs with high pay” — a familiar lure used by scam syndicates across Southeast Asia. Once recruits agreed, their information was passed to coordinators in Việt Nam, who arranged illegal transport from HCM City and nearby provinces to border areas in Tây Ninh.

From there, victims were moved across informal border crossings and delivered to scam compounds in Cambodia.

Authorities estimate the network was responsible for illegally sending around 900 people out of Việt Nam and smuggling about 800 back in, earning hundreds of millions of đồng in the process.

Families pushed to the brink

As the investigation expanded, police say they uncovered a separate but connected operation led by Hải, focused not on recruitment — but on extracting money from families already in crisis.

From 2023 until his arrest, Hải and his associates allegedly extorted at least 120 families, taking more than VNĐ16.7 billion (around US$670,000). Investigators say Hải personally received over VNĐ2.2 billion.

A wider crackdown

On October 30, 2025, HCM City police charged Hải, alleged smuggling ringleader Lê Văn Thành, and nine others with crimes including extortion, organising illegal border crossings, and abusing democratic freedoms to infringe on state and individual interests.

In total, 41 suspects have now been arrested in the broader case. Charges range from fraud and extortion to human trafficking and illegal migration. Authorities also confirmed that 38 victims have been rescued from Cambodia and returned safely to Việt Nam.

Officials say the case underscores a harsh reality behind many online “rescue” narratives — and forms part of a wider crackdown on organised crime networks that exploit vulnerable jobseekers, desperate families, and public trust for profit.