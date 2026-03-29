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Singapore News
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Self-drive shuttle service available is now open for registration starting in April

Aiah Bathan
By Aiah Bathan

SINGAPORE: The self-driving shuttle service in Punggol is now open for registration, and the public are invited to try the three routes for free starting this April.

The Land Transport Authority recently announced that trial rides on Punggol autonomous shuttle bus routes 1, 3, and the 3 Mini are available for the general public and interested riders can book a trip online through a dedicated booking link. According to Facebook, Route 1 will take about 40 minutes, Route 3 will take 50 minutes, and Route 3-mini will take 20 minutes from Punggol Coast Mall on Route 3.

Furthermore, as reported by 8world, all three routes are circular, and passengers are allowed to board and alight at one designated stop. Route 1 operates from the ground floor of Block 234, Sumang Lane, Route 3 begins at Punggol Coast Mall, while the 3 Mini follows the same boarding point. This autonomous shuttle service is operated by Grab and runs from Mondays to Fridays, between 9:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. The last trip for the longer routes is at 4:30 p.m., while the mini‑route’s final trip leaves at 5:00 p.m.

These vehicles are equipped with 360‑degree sensors that can detect moving objects up to 200 meters away.  More so, remote support will also be available during each trip, and passengers can call for help directly from inside the vehicle.

The free trial will continue until the middle of this year. To register, you may click here.

With this, netizens shared their thoughts and opinions about this autonomous shuttle service. On Reddit, one netizen admitted that this will be very useful when the train ‘breaks down on schedule.’

Another netizen declared: “Data from Waymo shows self-driving cars are at least 80% safer than human drivers. Can’t wait for the day when everyone gets to ride on a self-driving car like in some cities now in US and China.”

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