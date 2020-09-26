Selena Gomez confidently shows off scar in swimsuit

- Advertisement -

Three years have passed since actress-singer Selena Gomez received a kidney transplant from her friend Francia Raisa after she suffered organ damage caused by lupus. Gomez is no longer hiding the scar but she is showing it off as a sign of strength.

On Thursday (September 24) Gomez took to Instagram with a photo of herself dressed in a stunning blue swimsuit from her friend Theresa Marie Mingus’ new swim collection, La’Mariette. Gomez’s scar can be seen on the inside of her thigh.

“When I got my kidney transplant, I remember it being very difficult at first showing my scar,” she captioned the stunning snap. “I didn’t want it to be in photos, so I wore things that would cover it up. Now, more than ever, I feel confident in who I am and what I went through…and I’m proud of that.”

- Advertisement -

Gomez also shouted out to Mingus for making a company “whose message is just that…all bodies are beautiful.”

In a video for Self in 2018, Raisa revealed that she was warned by her social worker that recovery would be difficult. “It’s going to be hard, the recipient is going to glow and she’s going to recover a lot faster than the donor because she’s getting something she needs and you are losing something you don’t need to lose. It’s going to be hard.”

“And it was very hard,” she continued, adding that both she and the pop icon “went through a depression.”

In other news, Selena Gomez had her last word on her ex Justin Bieber saying, “That part of me is over.” She reflected on Rare and the reason why she released Lose You to Love Me and Look at Her Now back-to-back. The singer said that her heartbreak is over, both personally and musically. It was over in October 2019 when Gomez released her first singles from her album Rare back-to-back, Lose You to Love Me and Look at Her Now.

Gomez deliberately did it that way, sharing with Rolling Stone in a new interview as she reflected on her latest album as the Grammy nomination process starts. Gomez wanted everyone to know that the Justin Bieber saga is over.