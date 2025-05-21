SEC Environmental Film Festival returns to inspire action through storytelling

- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE: The SEC Environmental Film Festival, a three-day celebration of compelling storytelling with a purpose, is returning to Singapore from June 5 to 7.

The festival features a number of powerful films that address the pressing environmental issues that our planet is currently facing, with the goal of sparking discussion and motivating action.

So, the Singapore Environment Council (SEC) has teamed up with the Singapore Film Society to put this festival together. It’s not just about watching movies, though; it’s like a push to get everyone involved. They’re hoping to teach us stuff, get us thinking, and basically help us all become people who really take care of our Earth.

The festival’s proceeds will support SEC’s educational outreach initiatives, which foster the next generation of ecologically conscious individuals and encourage sustainable lifestyle choices at a young age.

- Advertisement -

Since the SEC is a registered charity, tax refunds are available for all movie ticket sales. There is more to the SEC Environmental Film Festival than just an occasion. It’s a call to action.

Fill out the Google Forms linked in the table below, where you will see a UEN number to make a payment to the SEC. Save your receipt, and SEC will record your form submission as confirmation for your ticket. Tickets are free seating. Please arrive early for the best seats. SEC will be giving out the tickets at the registration counter 30 minutes before the start time of the film. Participants may email the Singapore Film Society at:

[email protected] for any queries.

Film Schedule

Date & Time: June 5, 2025, Thursday, 7 p.m.

(Registration & Reception begin at 6:00 p.m.)

Film: Savages

Venue: Golden Village, Suntec City

Tickets here: SAVAGES Ticketing Form

At the edge of a tropical forest, Keria is given a baby orangutan that has been rescued from the plantation where her father works. At the same time, her young cousin Selaï has come

to live with them, seeking refuge from the conflict between his nomadic family and the

logging companies. Together, Keria, Selaï, and the little ape will battle the destruction of their ancestral forest home, now under greater threat than ever. But for Keria, the fight will also allow her to discover the truth of her own origins.

- Advertisement -

Savages delicately explores the consequences that deforestation has on our environment. Set in modern-day Borneo, the animation film by Oscar-nominated Director Claude Barras,

entertains and also raises important insights on the ecosystem.

Date & Time: June 6, 2025, Friday, 7 p.m.

Film: A Crack in The Mountain

Venue: Golden Village, Suntec City

Tickets here: A CRACK IN THE MOUNTAIN Ticketing Form

Deep in the jungle of Central Vietnam lies the magnificent Hang Son Doong, which

translates as ‘mountain river cave’. It is the largest cave passage in the world and a

place of spectacular natural beauty. In 2014, Hang Son Doong’s future was

thrown into doubt when plans were announced to build a cable car into the cave.

With many arguing that this would destroy the cave’s delicate ecosystem and the local community divided over the benefits this development would bring, the film follows those caught up in the unfolding events.

The tourism industry is one of the most important economic activities for any country. But how do we negotiate what we forgo for environmental degradation for economic needs?

This documentary raises important questions we need to ask ourselves about the

- Advertisement -

Date & Time: June 7, 2025, Saturday, 7 p.m.

Film: Future Council

Venue: Golden Village, Suntec City

Tickets here: FUTURE COUNCIL Ticketing Form

Damon Gameau takes eight kids on the ultimate school excursion: a road trip across Europe to meet with powerful leaders and find solutions to our greatest ecological challenges. This is a coming-of-age journey that dares to imagine a brighter future.

We always mention that we need to conserve the environment for the future generation, and how do we actively involve them in important decision-making for environmental considerations? Future Council may provide directions on how we can work hand in hand with future generations to find meaningful ways to tackle environmental issues.