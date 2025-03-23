Business

Seatrium CEO’s pay jumps 126% to nearly S$4.24M after company reports first full-year profit since 2017

ByMary Alavanza

March 23, 2025
Seatrium CEO Chris Ong

SINGAPORE: Seatrium CEO Chris Ong’s pay jumped 126% after leading the company to its first full-year profit since 2017.

According to the company’s FY2024 annual report released on March 21, Mr Ong’s total compensation for the year reached nearly S$4.24 million. The package includes a basic salary of S$929,000, with the rest made up of bonuses and share-based payments.

The Edge Singapore reported that in FY2023, Mr Ong was paid a base salary of S$675,000 and received a bonus of nearly S$1.2 million. The sharp increase in his earnings follows Seatrium’s strong financial recovery after its merger with Sembcorp Marine and Keppel’s offshore unit.

Seatrium reported a net profit of S$157 million in FY2024, a major turnaround from the S$2 billion loss the year before. Underlying net profit was S$200 million, compared to a S$28 million loss in FY2023. Revenue increased 27% year-on-year (YoY) to S$9.2 billion, while new orders worth about S$15.2 billion in FY2024 boosted the company’s total order book to S$23.2 billion.

To mark this progress, Seatrium announced a dividend of 1.5 cents per share.

See also  2 ex-Sembcorp Marine executives, including CEO, charged with bribery of Brazilian officials

In the annual report, Mr Ong said geopolitical tensions in key energy-producing regions continue to affect markets and supply chains. He highlighted the global need to balance energy security, sustainability, and affordability, saying these challenges also create opportunities for Seatrium as a leading provider of offshore, marine, and energy solutions.

He added that the company’s focus on oil and gas and renewable energy puts it in a strong position to benefit from rising energy demand.

Chairman Mark Gainsborough also addressed ongoing legal matters, saying that in early 2024, Seatrium had reached in-principle agreements with Brazilian authorities and Singapore’s Attorney-General’s Chambers over the legacy Operation Car Wash case.

However, months later, the company was informed that the Monetary Authority of Singapore and the Commercial Affairs Department had launched a joint investigation into potential offences involving the former Sembcorp Marine or its officers.

Mr Gainsborough said Seatrium is fully cooperating with authorities and hopes for a resolution soon. /TISG

Read also:  Singapore executive professionals most dissatisfied with salary growth amid wage stagnation over the past 3 years

ByMary Alavanza

Related Post

Business

UOB CEO’s pay drops 5.5% in 2024 despite record profit

March 23, 2025 Mary Alavanza
Business

40% workers left in the dark, lacking proper AI training and guidelines, report says

March 23, 2025 JARA CARBALLO
Business

Genting to pay US$10.5M fine to Nevada Gaming Commission to settle Resorts World Las Vegas complaint

March 22, 2025 Mary Alavanza

You missed

Featured News Relationships

‘They’ve never respected my privacy’ — 17 y/o Singaporean discovers her parents secretly placed a tracker in her school bag

March 23, 2025 Yoko Nicole
Lifestyle

‘I dread going to work every single day’ — SME employee gets stuck with managing an entire project alone for 8 months

March 23, 2025 Yoko Nicole
Featured News Lifestyle

‘Pay your own uni fees and give us a third of your salary’ — Singaporean man’s parents say

March 23, 2025 Yoko Nicole
Featured News Lifestyle

Mother-in-law pressures her son-in-law to let her daughter ‘stay at home and be a full-time housewife’ because he earns S$6-7K/month

March 23, 2025 Yoko Nicole

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.