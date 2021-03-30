SDP says they “want to know the residents better”

- Advertisement -

Singapore — The Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) shared that they want to “get to know residents better” after residents asked why they still walk about the neighbourhood after elections.

“I thought elections ended long ago?”

“I thought elections ended long ago?”

“What are you guys doing here? Is there an election coming soon?”

Those were some of the the questions raised to the SDP team during house visits at Block 535 Woodlands Drive 14. Residents had wanted to know why the opposition party was still doing walkabouts even though they had not won in the 2020 general elections.

The SDP stressed that they would continue their walkabouts regardless of the GE 2020 results.

“No matter what the results were at the last general election, they saw that team SDP is still walking the ground that we contested in the last GE to get to know residents better,” said Jufri Salim, a member of the SDP Marsiling-Yew Tee team.

Most residents were happy to see the team, even a former residents’ committee member of over 15 years. “He was quite the gentleman when he thanked us for the hard work the party has put in over the years and for being a credible competition for the incumbents,” Mr Salim shared. He added that the objective was to not only win the ward to run the estate but also to increase the number of alternative voices in Parliament.

The resident agreed wholeheartedly and specifically mentioned the need to see a fair number of opposition MPs in Parliament to maintain a proper balance.

The team also met a woman and her teenage daughter who shared how they think it is important to educate the public about the importance of recycling. The team shared how the Young Democrats have already published a paper on climate change that included the need to educate the public on the importance of recycling.

