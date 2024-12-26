SINGAPORE: A heated altercation between two passengers on a Scoot flight from Xi’an, China, to Singapore escalated into a physical fight, causing alarm among fellow travelers. The incident occurred during the disembarkation process at Changi Airport and was captured on video by an onlooker, later shared on Reddit on Christmas Eve (Dec 24).

The video shows the argument starting when a man in gray was retrieving his luggage, only to be confronted by another man in black. The situation quickly escalated, with the pair wrestling while other passengers watched in shock.

In the background, a concerned voice can be heard shouting, “Stop fighting! There are children here!” emphasizing the distress the confrontation caused to those on board, including families with young children.

Scoot, the airline operating flight TR135, confirmed the incident in a statement to Channel 8. “While disembarking at Changi Airport, our crew was informed of a conflict between two passengers and intervened to control the situation in accordance with safety protocols. There were no further disruptions to the disembarkation process,” a spokesperson said.

The airline also reiterated its commitment to the safety and well-being of passengers and crew, apologizing for any inconvenience caused by the incident.