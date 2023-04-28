Scoot Airlines apologises after flight to Bangkok makes emergency landing in Pattaya due to bad weather

SINGAPORE: Local budget airline Scoot has apologised to passengers on flight TR604 after the aircraft was diverted due to bad weather, causing a delay of approximately three hours.

The flight was scheduled to travel from Singapore to Bangkok, Thailand, on April 25th but was redirected to Pattaya due to inclement weather in Bangkok.

Several passengers have reported that the airline failed to provide food and water during the delay. However, Scoot has denied this claim, stating that it provided drinking water to passengers during the emergency landing in Pattaya.

According to the flight itinerary, the flight supposedly departed from Changi Airport at 1:20 pm on April 25th and arrived at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok at 2:40 pm local time.

However, according to the flight tracking website Flightradar24, the flight first circled twice over Chonburi, located south of Bangkok, before flying north towards Bangkok. It then circled again in Bangkok before finally being diverted to the U-Tapao International Airport in Pattaya.

The flight remained at U-Tapao International Airport for around three hours before finally taking off and arriving in Bangkok at 6:57 pm local time. Scoot apologized to passengers for the delay and inconvenience caused by the diversion.

In a press statement, the airline said, “Scoot sincerely apologizes for the disruption and inconvenience caused to our passengers. The safety of our passengers and crew is our top priority, and we will continue to provide assistance where necessary. Affected passengers are being offered assistance.”

