Home News Schoolgirls vaped and blew smoke rings on live stream

Schoolgirls vaped and blew smoke rings on live stream

They could be fined up to S$2,000.

Photo: IG screengrab/SGKaren

Author

Phuong Le Ha

Date

Category

Home News
- Advertisement -

Singapore – Two schoolgirls livestreamed their vaping skills on Instagram on Monday (May 3).

Both used the same vaping pen and blew smoke rings.

Instagram account SGKaren later re-posted their video, but the feedback from viewers was negative.

Some Instagram users said the girls were from Boon Lay Secondary School and their action tarnished the school’s image.

- Advertisement -

The law could come down on the girls.

Under section 16(2A) of the Tobacco (Control of Advertisements and Sale) Act (TCASA), it is illegal to possess, purchase and use vaporisers in Singapore. The ban includes e-cigarettes, e-pipes, e-cigars and any toy, device or article that resembles a tobacco product, is capable of being smoked, or may be used to mimic the act of smoking.

The girls may be fined up to S$2,000 if they are found guilty.

This is not the first students have been seen vaping.

Three teenagers, aged 13, 16 and 18,  were fined S$200 to S$500 after using an electronic vaporiser in an MRT train last year.

Two of them, aged 13 and 16, had to complete a community rehabilitative programme and stay crime-free for 12 months.

An online poll of 1,500 Singapore residents found that 81 per cent of the current vapers had started using the product in the last 12 months.

Some are secondary students. One shared that he sneaked the vaping pen to school by tucking it under jacket sleeve and secretly vaped in the school toilet.

 

/TISG

 

 Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

Tags: ,
- Advertisement -
Featured News

Josephine Teo: Covid fallout on SG jobs worse if not for partnership between Govt, unions and employers

Singapore -- According to outgoing Manpower Minister Josephine Teo, the effect of the Covid-19 pandemic on jobs in Singapore would have been worse if not for the tripartite partnership in place. Mrs Teo, who will succeed Mr S Iswaran as Minister for...
View Post
Featured News

Orphan brothers who were homeless ask for help to furnish rental flat

Singapore -- Two orphan brothers who were found sleeping on a staircase landing during the circuit breaker last year are now asking a charity organisation to help them furnish their rental flat. They were found by Madam Sarimah, a woman from the...
View Post
Featured News

Police investigating ‘Hwa Chong’ lady and her YouTube channel showing similar racist incidents

Singapore -- The lady who was filmed on the MRT asking other commuters what race they belonged to apparently has a YouTube channel with videos of many such incidents. The videos show the same woman passing comments on strangers, who are usually...
View Post
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent