// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Friday, October 17, 2025
28 C
Singapore
type here...
Depositphotos/alexeynovikov
Singapore News
2 min.Read

SCDF officer and wife charged with cheating MHA, SCDF out of S$130,000+

Anna Maria Romero
By Anna Maria Romero

SINGAPORE: A couple was charged in court on Thursday (Oct 16) for allegedly cheating the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) of more than S$130,000.

There are 28 charges filed against SCDF officer Muhammad Zahid Bin Rosli and 19 charges against his wife, Nuraifa Binte Ahmad.

Mr Zahid was posted to the Civil Defence Academy at the time the offences took place. At the same time,  Ms Nuraifa, is the sole proprietor of Grundy Wellness Network and the director of Clutch Esports Pte. Ltd. The charges against the couple involve both companies.

The Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau issued a press release on Thursday explaining the charges.

Offences against SCDF

Mr Zahid had allegedly cheated the SCDF between 2017 and 2023 of around S$52,000. Hiding his personal interest in the two companies, he submitted quotations from Grundy and Clutch at different times for Esports and paintball events.

See also  Where is Belt and Road billionaire Ye Jianming?

His wife, meanwhile, is reported to have intentionally aided Mr Zahid in cheating the SCDF when she uploaded invoices from both companies to the Government Electronic Business (GeBIZ) Portal so that payment could be made for the events.

Under Section 420 of Singapore’s Penal Code, Mr Zahid and Ms Nuraifa each face 16 charges.

Offences against MHA

In a similar vein, Mr Zahid had concealed interests in Grundy and Clutch between 2018 and 2023, allegedly cheating the MHA, to which he also submitted quotations for paintball and Esports events, of around S$80,000.

On December 14, 2023, he also attempted to cheat the MHA out of another S$37,000, submitting a quotation from Clutch for an Esports event.

Ms Nuraifa allegedly intentionally aided her husband in cheating the MHA of about S$33,400 when she signed as programme director of Gundy on the Invitation to Quote for two Esports events, as this would hide her husband’s interests in the company during the approval process.

See also  Four more SCDF officers being investigated for NSF’s death, netizens furious and demand answers

According to CPIB, this would induce the MHA to approve the companies’ quotations on the two separate occasions.

Because of these offences against the MHA, Mr Zahid is facing 12 charges under Section 420 of the Penal Code, while his wife faces two charges.

Ms Nuraifa also faces one charge for allegedly aiding her husband to cheat the SCDF and the MHA of about S$27,000 by incorporating Clutch and agreeing to be its director, as this would conceal Zahid’s personal interest in the company when he submitted quotations to the SCDF and the MHA.

“Any person convicted of an offence under Section 420 of the Penal Code can be sentenced to imprisonment of up to 10 years, and also be liable to a fine,” the CPIB added. /TISG

Read also: Former SIA Engineering supervisor pleads guilty to cheating charges involving almost $100K

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Singapore News

87-year-old Ah Ma still shops at wet market like a pro

SINGAPORE: When I grow older, I want to be...
Business

Nestlé to cut 16,000 jobs worldwide amid sales decline and raised savings target

Nestlé announced on Thursday (Oct 16) that it would...

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

87-year-old Ah Ma still shops at wet market like a pro

SINGAPORE: When I grow older, I want to be...

‘I don’t expect him to spend money on me’: Law grad, 23, says the man she’s seeing refuses to commit due to financial struggles

SINGAPORE: The legendary British rock band The Beatles once...

Frenchwoman asks why so many roosters are ‘living rent-free in the streets of SG’

SINGAPORE: A foreigner in Singapore got a few explanations,...

More elderly relying on food donations amid rising costs, say social service agencies

SINGAPORE: Social service agencies in Singapore have reported a...

Business

Nestlé to cut 16,000 jobs worldwide amid sales decline and raised savings target

Nestlé announced on Thursday (Oct 16) that it would...

GIC yet to file lawsuit against Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer NIO, say sources

SINGAPORE: Earlier reports suggested that Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund,...

‘Reminder that I am the one giving your salary!’: Part-time F&B worker claims manager scolded and humiliated him in public

SINGAPORE: A part-time worker at a food establishment in...

DBS Group named world’s best Al bank

SINGAPORE: DBS Group has been named the world’s best...

Singapore Politics

Gov’t has pumped $380M annually to Mediacorp over the past 5 years

SINGAPORE: Over the past five financial years, the government...

Lee Hsien Yang asks how long it will take PAP Govt to decide on Oxley house fate

SINGAPORE: Marking the first anniversary of his sister Dr...

Red Dot United launches ‘Parliament Watch’; Sec-Gen Ravi Philemon takes on shadow minister role

SINGAPORE: In a bold move to create a more...

WP to raise questions  in Parliament about jobs for new grads, public transport, bullying

SINGAPORE: Bullying in schools, jobs for fresh graduates, and...

© The Independent Singapore

// //