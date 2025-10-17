SCDF officer and wife charged with cheating MHA, SCDF out of S$130,000+

SINGAPORE: A couple was charged in court on Thursday (Oct 16) for allegedly cheating the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) of more than S$130,000.

There are 28 charges filed against SCDF officer Muhammad Zahid Bin Rosli and 19 charges against his wife, Nuraifa Binte Ahmad.

Mr Zahid was posted to the Civil Defence Academy at the time the offences took place. At the same time, Ms Nuraifa, is the sole proprietor of Grundy Wellness Network and the director of Clutch Esports Pte. Ltd. The charges against the couple involve both companies.

The Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau issued a press release on Thursday explaining the charges.

Offences against SCDF

Mr Zahid had allegedly cheated the SCDF between 2017 and 2023 of around S$52,000. Hiding his personal interest in the two companies, he submitted quotations from Grundy and Clutch at different times for Esports and paintball events.

His wife, meanwhile, is reported to have intentionally aided Mr Zahid in cheating the SCDF when she uploaded invoices from both companies to the Government Electronic Business (GeBIZ) Portal so that payment could be made for the events.

Under Section 420 of Singapore’s Penal Code, Mr Zahid and Ms Nuraifa each face 16 charges.

Offences against MHA

In a similar vein, Mr Zahid had concealed interests in Grundy and Clutch between 2018 and 2023, allegedly cheating the MHA, to which he also submitted quotations for paintball and Esports events, of around S$80,000.

On December 14, 2023, he also attempted to cheat the MHA out of another S$37,000, submitting a quotation from Clutch for an Esports event.

Ms Nuraifa allegedly intentionally aided her husband in cheating the MHA of about S$33,400 when she signed as programme director of Gundy on the Invitation to Quote for two Esports events, as this would hide her husband’s interests in the company during the approval process.

According to CPIB, this would induce the MHA to approve the companies’ quotations on the two separate occasions.

Because of these offences against the MHA, Mr Zahid is facing 12 charges under Section 420 of the Penal Code, while his wife faces two charges.

Ms Nuraifa also faces one charge for allegedly aiding her husband to cheat the SCDF and the MHA of about S$27,000 by incorporating Clutch and agreeing to be its director, as this would conceal Zahid’s personal interest in the company when he submitted quotations to the SCDF and the MHA.

“Any person convicted of an offence under Section 420 of the Penal Code can be sentenced to imprisonment of up to 10 years, and also be liable to a fine,” the CPIB added. /TISG

