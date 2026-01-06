Scandal in the ranks? Provocative videos spark probe into military base conduct

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s Ministry of Defence is investigating claims of misconduct in the nation’s military camps after a series of videos showing alleged “immoral activities” and unauthorised civilian access began circulating online.

The ministry confirmed on Monday that the Malaysian Armed Forces had been ordered to conduct an immediate internal review to determine the authenticity of the allegations.

The videos appear to show entertainment activities at military facilities, including the presence of minibars. Some footage is believed to have been filmed at Subang Air Base. One clip reportedly depicts a man behaving inappropriately with a woman, while another shows several people socialising at a bar.

A social media user, known as “tegak.kebenaran,” claimed civilians had gained access to military premises “dressed provocatively and getting drunk with officers, some of whom are married with children.” The account has since been deleted, but the videos continue to circulate on platforms like TikTok, drawing public attention and concern.

In a statement, the Defence Ministry stressed that the alleged incidents do not reflect the “true culture, values, and practices” of the Malaysian Armed Forces, which it described as grounded in discipline, professionalism, and strict security procedures. The ministry added that verified misconduct would result in strict consequences under existing laws and regulations.

“The Ministry of Defence and the Malaysian Armed Forces remain fully committed to upholding the highest standards of discipline, integrity, and professionalism among our personnel. Any behaviour that undermines the credibility of our defence institutions will not be tolerated,” the statement read.

Authorities are urging the public to refrain from speculation, warning that jumping to conclusions could mislead people and harm the armed forces’ reputation.

The investigation comes amid heightened scrutiny of Malaysia’s military. On December 23, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission summoned three individuals in connection with army procurement projects. Days later, on December 27, Army Chief Muhammad Hafizuddeain Jantan was placed on leave as authorities continue probing allegations against him. Defence Minister Khaled Nordin explained that the leave was intended to prevent conflicts of interest during the investigation, though further details have not been disclosed.

Reactions from netizens have been a combination of surprise, skepticism, and acquiescence. On Reddit, one user wrote, “The same human stuff, regardless of races and nationalities.” Another commented, “Wow! Didn’t know PLKN got wild sex parties also!” while others voiced out reservations that the matter would be appropriately addressed, as one social media user said, “Somehow this will be forgotten as the upper management silenced all the reporters to keep their own fun time.”

As the inquiry continues, Malaysians are left observing carefully, questioning whether these videos expose remote gaps in judgment or reveal deeper problems within the military’s internal mechanisms.