SBS Transit teams up with IBM to improve efficiency and reduce downtime in rail operations using AI

November 9, 2024
SINGAPORE: SBS Transit has partnered with IBM to upgrade its asset management system for rail operations and maintenance with generative artificial intelligence (AI) technology.

The collaboration will allow the company to integrate IBM’s Maximo Application Suite (MAS) into its existing operations, aiming to improve efficiency and reduce downtime.

According to Singapore Business Review, the Maximo Application Suite will bring several features together on one platform, including asset management, predictive maintenance, real-time monitoring, and reliability planning.

The company plans to use features of the Maximo Application Suite, including Manage and work order intelligence, powered by watsonx.

This will help SBS Transit’s engineers and technicians to foresee and fix potential faults, improving operational efficiency and reducing downtime.

It will also allow them to swiftly assign the right staff with the necessary tools to resolve issues.

Jeffrey Sim, Group CEO of SBS Transit, said the company hopes to extend this solution to rail projects abroad that are under their parent company, ComfortDelGro. /TISG

Featured image by Depositphotos

