SBS Transit bus makes wrong filter, climbs over pedestrian island, almost hitting cyclist

Singapore — An SBS Transit bus was caught on camera making a wrong filter and almost hit a cyclist while navigating towards the right route.

“Bus making a dangerous move driving over pedestrian island,” wrote Facebook page ROADS.sg on Thursday (Aug 5).

The post included a video of SBS Transit bus service 58 taking a wrong filter when it should have remained on the same lane to go straight.

Sensing the mistake, the bus driver then signalled right to indicate an attempt to correct its course.

While doing so, the bus’ rear wheels mount the pedestrian island.

It also came into close proximity of a cyclist making a right turn from the opposite direction.

The incident is said to have happened at 7:58 pm along Bishan Street 14.

With over 260 comments, members from the online community noted that there were proper procedures to follow, such as stopping at the nearest bus stop and informing their operations command centre for alternatives to get back to the service route.

“Wrong left turn followed by an illegal right turn to make things ‘right’ is still a traffic offence and risking accidents,” commented Facebook user Maverick Wong. “Let the bus operator and traffic police deal with this. It’s not just about losing job, tiredness and poor memory. People’s lives are at stake in the bus and on the roads.”

Others also noted that bus drivers are overworked, and driving at night could lead to unintentional mistakes.

“SBS should really look into the welfare of these bus drivers to prevent more mishaps on the road,” said Facebook user Ummu Anwàr. /TISG

