// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Wednesday, August 6, 2025
31.7 C
Singapore
type here...
Singapore News
1 min.Read

SBS Transit apologises, reveals 2 passengers were hospitalised after double-decker buses collided

Jewel Stolarchuk
By Jewel Stolarchuk

SINGAPORE: SBS Transit has apologised for the crash involving two of its double-decker buses on Tuesday (Aug 5). The company has also revealed that two out of the 12 passengers who were sent to the hospital have been warded.

The accident involving the two buses and a private-hire car occurred along Tampines Ave 7, around 10 a.m. All three vehicles were travelling in the same direction, towards Tampines Ave 12, when the crash occurred.

A video uploaded by TikTok user @143mindie shows the aftermath of the accident, with one of the buses having a smashed window. The other sustained more significant front-end damage. The front door of the rear bus appeared badly crumpled from the impact.

A car was seen wedged in front of the bus at the front.

A total of 13 individuals were taken to the hospital, including the 69-year-old driver of one of the buses and 12 passengers aged between 30 and 69. All were reported to be conscious at the time of transport.

See also  Expat rescues not only the Starhub staffer but also the aggressor

A spokesperson for SBS Transit has since apologized for the accident and said that the welfare of the affected passengers is the company’s top priority.

The representative revealed that an SBS team had earlier gone to the hospital to provide care, support, and assistance. The driver and 10 passengers received outpatient treatment, while the other two passengers needed to be hospitalized.

SBS Transit promised to continue to support the injured passengers. The company is also assisting the police in ongoing investigations.

Hot this week

Malaysia

SG Road Vigilante? Singaporean vehicle allegedly caught refuelling illegally with subsidised RON95 in Johor — Netizens react

MALAYSIA: A Singaporean-registered luxury vehicle has found itself in...
Malaysia

Diner horrified to discover dead frog in plum juice

MALAYSIA: A woman’s casual lunch outing turned into a...

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Yet another elderly Singaporean collapses in JB; netizens rally to locate his family

MALAYSIA: An elderly Singaporean man was discovered lying unconscious...

Too risky or just right? Experts split on nuclear power for Singapore

SINGAPORE: As Singapore races to decarbonise its economy and...

Johor rep calls for regulated cross-border ride-hailing framework amid LTA crackdown

JOHOR BAHRU: A Johor state assemblyman has called for...

Heavy congestion expected at Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints over National Day weekend

SINGAPORE: Travellers heading across the Causeway during the upcoming...

Business

‘My colleagues say untruths and bad things about me behind my back, but HOD won’t take action’ — Office worker asks, ‘How to handle...

SINGAPORE: “My colleagues have been talking behind my back...

BlueSG reportedly lays off up to 80% of workforce ahead of ‘strategic pause’ of services on Aug 8

SINGAPORE: BlueSG has reportedly let go of up to...

‘Factories that THINK’ — This woman-led AI startup solves factory failures before they even happen

SINGAPORE: Singapore-based startup SixSense is changing semiconductor manufacturing with...

Earn up to 2.45% interest rate: Best fixed deposit rates in August 2025

SINGAPORE: Singapore's fixed deposit rates have continued to decline....

Singapore Politics

Sylvia Lim’s memoir to be published by Epigram Books in 2027

SINGAPORE: Sylvia Lim, who has chaired the Workers’ Party...

RDU’s Ravi Philemon speaks out on Singapore’s market-centric mobility system

SINGAPORE: In a scathing public statement, Red Dot United’s...

WP Jamus Lim on AI, education, and the irreplaceable role of teachers

SINGAPORE: As Singapore’s education system navigates the crossroads of...

Pritam Singh announces Community Grocery Truck at Eunos to help residents with living costs

SINGAPORE: In a Facebook post on Tuesday (Jul 15),...

© The Independent Singapore