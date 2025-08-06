SBS Transit apologises, reveals 2 passengers were hospitalised after double-decker buses collided

SINGAPORE: SBS Transit has apologised for the crash involving two of its double-decker buses on Tuesday (Aug 5). The company has also revealed that two out of the 12 passengers who were sent to the hospital have been warded.

The accident involving the two buses and a private-hire car occurred along Tampines Ave 7, around 10 a.m. All three vehicles were travelling in the same direction, towards Tampines Ave 12, when the crash occurred.

A video uploaded by TikTok user @143mindie shows the aftermath of the accident, with one of the buses having a smashed window. The other sustained more significant front-end damage. The front door of the rear bus appeared badly crumpled from the impact.

A car was seen wedged in front of the bus at the front.

A total of 13 individuals were taken to the hospital, including the 69-year-old driver of one of the buses and 12 passengers aged between 30 and 69. All were reported to be conscious at the time of transport.

A spokesperson for SBS Transit has since apologized for the accident and said that the welfare of the affected passengers is the company’s top priority.

The representative revealed that an SBS team had earlier gone to the hospital to provide care, support, and assistance. The driver and 10 passengers received outpatient treatment, while the other two passengers needed to be hospitalized.

SBS Transit promised to continue to support the injured passengers. The company is also assisting the police in ongoing investigations.