SBF’s CFOTI launches world’s first generative AI tool to help businesses with complex trade rules

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Business Federation (SBF)’s Centre for the Future of Trade and Investment (CFOTI) has launched the world’s first generative AI tool to help businesses navigate complex trade rules.

The Trade AI Advisor (TAIA) will provide Singapore’s business community with clear guidance on free trade agreements, tariffs, and compliance requirements, the federation said in a press release on Tuesday (Sep 9).

SBF also announced partnerships with DBS Bank Ltd, DHL Express (Singapore), Pacific International Lines, PwC Singapore, Rajah & Tann Singapore LLP, and Temasek Foundation to strengthen regional trade and investment and help businesses develop practical solutions in today’s turbulent global trade environment.

The announcement was made at the Orchard Hotel Singapore for a seminar on “Navigating US Tariff: Adapt and Advance”, which was attended by nearly 600 business leaders, policymakers, and trade experts on Tuesday.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong and Acting Minister for Transport and Senior Minister of State for Finance Jeffrey Siow also attended the event. /TISG

