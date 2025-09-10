// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Wednesday, September 10, 2025
29.9 C
Singapore
type here...
Singapore Skyline. Singapore`s business district.
Photo: Depositphotos/ake1150sb
Business
Less than 1 min.Read

SBF’s CFOTI launches world’s first generative AI tool to help businesses with complex trade rules

Mary Alavanza
By Mary Alavanza

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Business Federation (SBF)’s Centre for the Future of Trade and Investment (CFOTI) has launched the world’s first generative AI tool to help businesses navigate complex trade rules.

The Trade AI Advisor (TAIA) will provide Singapore’s business community with clear guidance on free trade agreements, tariffs, and compliance requirements, the federation said in a press release on Tuesday (Sep 9).

SBF also announced partnerships with DBS Bank Ltd, DHL Express (Singapore), Pacific International Lines, PwC Singapore, Rajah & Tann Singapore LLP, and Temasek Foundation to strengthen regional trade and investment and help businesses develop practical solutions in today’s turbulent global trade environment.

The announcement was made at the Orchard Hotel Singapore for a seminar on “Navigating US Tariff: Adapt and Advance”, which was attended by nearly 600 business leaders, policymakers, and trade experts on Tuesday.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong and Acting Minister for Transport and Senior Minister of State for Finance Jeffrey Siow also attended the event. /TISG

See also  From Economic Crisis to World War III

Read also: Rising trade tensions spark concern over Singapore’s pharmaceutical and semiconductor exports: RHB

Featured image by Depositphotos (for illustration purposes only)

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Man considers paying S$2K extra for penthouse rent just to escape noisy upstairs neighbour

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean man recently shared on Reddit that...

Combined wealth of Singapore’s richest 50 individuals climbs 23% to US$239B amid ‘stronger-than-expected’ economic growth: Forbes

SINGAPORE: The combined wealth of Singapore’s 50 richest individuals...

Singaporean asks if encounter with migrant worker at Boon Keng MRT is a new scam

SINGAPORE: A local Reddit user who had a rather...

Service 176 to serve new bus stop along Bukit Panjang Road from Sep 28

SINGAPORE: From Sep 28, 2025 (Sunday), Service 176 will...

Business

Combined wealth of Singapore’s richest 50 individuals climbs 23% to US$239B amid ‘stronger-than-expected’ economic growth: Forbes

SINGAPORE: The combined wealth of Singapore’s 50 richest individuals...

Singapore reclaims 800 hectares of land at Pulau Tekong for military use, freeing up mainland for new housing and amenities

SINGAPORE: Singapore has reclaimed about 800 hectares of land...

HDB resale prices dip 0.1% in August, transactions fall 14.3% amid ‘seasonal’ slowdown, analyst says

SINGAPORE: The Housing & Development Board’s (HDB’s) flash report...

Job hunting? SMRT may be the right fit for you

SINGAPORE: SMRT, the operator of Singapore’s Mass Rapid Transit...

Singapore Politics

Singaporeans cheer WP team as Parliament opens, but many ask where Mama Bear Sylvia Lim is

SINGAPORE: To mark the opening of the 15th Parliament...

PSP chief Leong Mun Wai: It seems train disruptions are our new normal

SINGAPORE: The secretary-general of the Progress Singapore Party, Leong...

Pritam Singh draws praise for his appearance on Yah Lah But podcast

SINGAPORE: Before this year, Workers’ Party (WP) chief and...

Careshield Life payouts to double from 2% to 4%, with Gov’t pledging additional $570M to subsidise higher premiums

SINGAPORE: The government announced today (Aug 27) that it...

© The Independent Singapore

// //