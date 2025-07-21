‘Savings? What savings? How Singaporeans are surviving paycheck to paycheck’

SINGAPORE: In an instant of vulnerability, a Reddit user in his late 20s posted an earnest revelation that resonated with thousands: “This post is just for me to know I’m not alone. I’m nearly 30 yet have no savings due to circumstances such as no allowance for nearly two decades and having to help pay off expensive bills. Every pay after offsetting important bills makes me feel like I’m back to square one… I am trying my very best still and just wondering how others around my age are coping.”

Soon, others began to share their own stories, not with judgment, but with agreement.

“Enjoy life while you can.”

One of the most touching reactions came from a netizen who had fought cancer in her late 20s. “I’m surviving well, with around S$1,000 in savings. The rest went to healthcare. Don’t think too much — enjoy your life while you can. Many dying people your age would give everything they have for a few days of your life.”

The message wasn’t indifferent to financial pressure, but a compelling reminder that life’s worth isn’t only measured in how thick one’s bank book is.

The post-pandemic financial freefall

Another Redditor showed how his uncertain recovery from the COVID-19 financial drain was suddenly dashed: “All my savings were wiped out during the first COVID outbreak. Just as I started rebuilding, my company retrenched me. Everything gone again.” Now that he is in a new job on probation, he’s in survival mode — juggling bills, becoming skilled at DIY home upkeep, and cuddling every cent of savings from transport handovers. “Living hand to mouth and hoping nothing explodes at home.”

“It’s okay to start over.”

Many in their 30s are hitting the reset financial button. Medical expenses, price increases, and stagnant salaries have merged into a seamless tornado that’s left many tramping waters.

“It’s okay to start over — it’s not too late. Any savings is good savings,” one netizen reassured.

The Redditor suggested tapping into government subsidies and grants like CDC vouchers, SG60 promotions, and WTC transport discounts for lower-income earners. “These save me about $20 to S$30 a month — it adds up.”

Some commenters exposed extremely personal challenges — medical ailments kept secret from their families, with swelling expenditures draining their funds every month. “Every other month, there’s something that needs looking at. It’s so awful,” one Redditor wrote.

Their voice joined a rising echo — numerous adults are just about hanging on, mutely going through their struggles away from the public eye.

A different path: Choosing experience

However, one commenter stood out for taking a different turn at 30. “I took a gap year and went to travel and volunteer overseas with only S$10,000 to my name.”

Upon his return, he spent the subsequent five years conscientiously saving. Now at 35, he has bought a flat, with zero debt (apart from a loan settled via CPF), and is working towards expanding his financial portfolio. “All is not lost if you set your priorities right.”

Others shared everyday sacrifices that have become part of their routine — hopping away from restaurants in favour of food courts, to walking instead of riding on buses or trains. “I only have S$2,000 in the bank. No job for 3.5 years. I rely on CDC vouchers and walk home often.”

You’re not the only one

The original Reddit post may have begun as a call for comfort and encouragement, but it swiftly turned into something more reflective, a digital campfire where most of those gathered said, “Me too.”

If you’re approaching 30, trying hard to build savings, and feeling like you’ve fallen behind, know this — you’re not alone. Others are treading on parallel paths — grinding, starting over, and doing the best they can. In that collective experience, relief, flexibility, and the inaudible hope that things will get better can be found. Because even when you’re back to square one, you’re not starting from nothing — you’re starting from experience.