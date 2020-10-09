Sandara Park speaks up on YG Entertainment’s strict 5-year dating ban

- Advertisement -

Former 2NE1 member Sandara Park was featured as a guest on KBS Joy programme called Love’s Intervention recently where she opened up about her former agency YG Entertainment’s 5-year long dating ban rule and how that impacted her past love life.

Sandara shared that she has been in ‘non-tact (non face-to-face contact) relationship even before the coronavirus outbreak. The reason is because Sandara was too busy with her work commitments.

On the topic of YG Entertainment’s ‘no dating rule’, the 36-year-old singer dished out that she was once reprimanded by the management team for being in a relationship, back when Sandara was still a trainee.

“My manager took away my phone. And after I made my (K-pop) debut, there was a 5-year-dating ban rule implemented,” Sandara told the MCs. She then admitted that she abided by the rules, stating, “I really didn’t date because they told me not to.

The 36-year-old is more open to dates these days. Dara said, “Only recently have I made up my mind to date actively. All I need to do is be more assertive. I would like to take this opportunity to apologise to my ex-boyfriends,” making everyone on set burst into laughter.

Born on November 12, 1984, Sandara Park, known also as Dara is a South Korean singer, actress and TV presenter.

She rose to fame in the Philippines as a contestant on the talent show Star Circle Quest in 2004, after which she had a successful acting and singing career before returning to South Korea in 2007. She made her South Korean debut in 2009 as a member of the K-pop group 2NE1, which went on to become one of the best-selling girl groups of all time before their disbandment in 2016.

Park is one of the most popular South Korean celebrities in the Philippines, where she is known by fans as the Pambansang Krung-Krung (National Crazy Personality). She is considered an influential figure in the Korean Wave, and has been called the “BoA of the Philippines”, in reference to South Korean singer BoA who also experienced great success abroad.