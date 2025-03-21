MALAYSIA: Samsung has confirmed that One UI 7 will officially launch in Malaysia on Apr 14, 2025, bringing a suite of AI-driven enhancements aimed at improving personalisation, productivity, and user experience. According to Samsung, the update will first be rolled out to the Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy Z Fold6, and Galaxy Z Flip6, before gradually expanding to other Galaxy smartphones and tablets.

With this latest update, Samsung is introducing a bold new design, a more streamlined interface, and deep integration of AI-powered tools to enhance everyday interactions. Users can expect features such as AI Select for smart recommendations, Drawing Assist for creative expression, and Google Gemini integration for seamless voice interactions.

While One UI 7 is highly anticipated, some users have expressed concerns about potential performance changes or the possibility of Samsung phasing out existing features. As the update rolls out, many are waiting to see how it performs before committing to the upgrade.

A bold new design for greater personalisation

One UI 7 introduces a redesigned interface focused on simplicity and ease of use, allowing for deeper personalisation while maintaining a clean and intuitive layout. The home screen and widgets have been refined, making it easier for users to organise their devices according to their preferences. The lock screen has also been updated, providing more customisation options to help users access important information at a glance.

A standout feature is the Now Bar, which allows users to see real-time updates directly on their lock screen. Whether checking workout progress during a morning run or glancing at music playback from Galaxy Buds, users can swipe to view key notifications without unlocking their device.

This refreshed interface aims to provide a more visually cohesive experience, ensuring that users can navigate their devices effortlessly while enjoying greater flexibility in how they interact with their smartphones.

AI-driven features to enhance user experience

One UI 7 places a strong emphasis on AI-powered functionality, integrating Samsung’s Galaxy AI to simplify everyday tasks and enhance usability. The update introduces a range of intelligent features that cater to both productivity and creativity.

AI Select allows users to access smart recommendations and automate actions based on context. For instance, while watching a video, users can swipe the Edge Panel and use AI Select to instantly convert clips into GIFs, making it easier to save and share content.

Writing Assist is another notable feature, enabling users to summarise and format text automatically, whether they are drafting emails, notes, or messages. This tool helps streamline communication by ensuring content is well-structured and professional.

For users who enjoy artistic expression, Drawing Assist provides advanced creative tools that work with text prompts, sketches, and images, allowing for enhanced digital artwork creation. Meanwhile, Audio Eraser gives users the ability to remove unwanted background noise from videos with a single tap, improving media editing accessibility.

Additionally, One UI 7 introduces deeper integration with Google Gemini, allowing users to interact with their devices using natural language. By long-pressing the side button, users can make complex requests such as “Find Italian, pet-friendly restaurants with outdoor seating nearby,” and receive instant recommendations.

Even system settings have been made more user-friendly through natural language search. Instead of navigating menus, users can type or speak a request, such as “My eyes are feeling tired,” and the system will suggest relevant options like adjusting screen brightness or enabling Eye Comfort Shield.

Availability and eligible devices

Over the following weeks, the update will gradually expand to more Samsung devices, including the Galaxy S24 FE, Galaxy S23 series, and Galaxy S23 FE. Foldable devices such as the Galaxy Z Fold5 and Galaxy Z Flip5 will also receive the update, alongside Samsung’s tablet lineup, including the Galaxy Tab S10 series and Galaxy Tab S9 series.

Users who own these eligible devices will be able to check for the update by navigating to Settings > Software Update on their smartphones or tablets. Once the update becomes available, they can download and install One UI 7 to experience the new AI-powered features and enhanced personalisation options.

For more information on the rollout, users can visit the Samsung Newsroom Malaysia or the official Samsung Malaysia website for further updates.

Reddit users weigh in on the One UI 7 rollout

The announcement of One UI 7 sparked discussions among Samsung users, with many expressing both excitement and concerns over the upcoming update. While some are eager to try the new AI-powered features, others remain cautious about potential issues that may arise from the upgrade.

One user expressed hope that Samsung would “not remove any existing features,” opting to wait for reviews before updating their device. This reflects a common sentiment among tech enthusiasts who prefer to see how a major update performs before committing to it.

Another user raised a concern about Samsung’s update timeline compared to Google’s Android releases. They noted that One UI 7 (based on Android 15) is only arriving months before Android 16 is expected to launch, questioning whether Samsung will always be one version behind Google in terms of software updates. This concern highlights an ongoing discussion about whether Samsung can speed up its update cycle to keep pace with the latest Android releases.

A Fold5 user not only shared excitement about the update but also admitted feeling hesitant, as their device was currently stable and they did not want the update to introduce unforeseen issues. They asked if previous major One UI updates had caused any performance problems, suggesting that some users may choose to delay updating until early adopters have tested the new software.

This cautious approach is common among Samsung users who rely on their devices for work or daily tasks. Major updates, while promising new features, also carry the risk of bugs, battery drain, or unexpected UI changes. Some users prefer to wait for feedback from the community before upgrading, ensuring that the update is stable and does not negatively impact device performance.

What to expect from One UI 7 in Malaysia

As Samsung rolls out One UI 7 in Malaysia, users can look forward to a more personalised and AI-powered smartphone experience. The new update brings improvements in design, productivity, and convenience, aiming to make Galaxy devices more intuitive than ever.

However, concerns about update timing and potential performance issues remain a topic of discussion. While some users are eager to embrace the new features, others may wait for feedback from early adopters before installing the update.

Ultimately, the success of One UI 7 will depend on how well it performs across different Galaxy devices. Samsung users in Malaysia can soon experience the new interface and decide for themselves whether the latest update lives up to expectations.

