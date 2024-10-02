Business

Samsung Singapore employees receive retrenchment notices as part of job cuts by the thousands in SEA, Australia, and New Zealand

ByMary Alavanza

October 2, 2024
Samsung logo on a building.

SINGAPORE: Samsung Electronics Co is cutting jobs across Southeast Asia, Australia, and New Zealand as part of a larger plan to reduce its global workforce by the thousands, as revealed by sources close to the matter.

Singapore employees were among the first to be affected, said another source.

On Tuesday, Samsung employees in Singapore were called into private meetings with HR managers and their reporting managers where they were informed of the layoffs and given details about their severance packages.

The Edge Malaysia reported that, according to a person who wished to remain anonymous, the layoffs could affect about 10% of the workforce in these regions, though exact numbers may differ for each office.

The person added that this is part of a larger effort by the company to cut jobs overseas, where Samsung employs more than 147,000 people, over half of its global workforce of 267,800. No job cuts are expected in South Korea.

See also  Grab’s 1000+ job cuts not ‘a shortcut to profitability’, says CEO Anthony Tan

A Samsung spokesperson confirmed that some overseas offices are conducting routine workforce adjustments to improve operational efficiency. However, he noted that the company has not set a specific target for any particular positions.

Samsung’s financial performance has been weak this year, with its shares dropping by over 20%. As the world’s largest maker of memory chips and smartphones, the company has faced stiff competition.

SK Hynix Inc. has overtaken Samsung in producing memory chips for artificial intelligence, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. continues dominating the custom chip market.

This isn’t the first time Samsung has reduced its workforce. Recently, the company cut 10% of jobs in India and parts of Latin America. In this current round of layoffs, Samsung will likely cut fewer than 10% of its overseas staff.

Most cuts will be in management and support roles while the company looks to preserve its manufacturing positions. Local labour regulations and financial priorities will likely affect the number of job cuts.

See also  Apple's MacBook Pro joins list of items banned from flying, certain units being recalled

Samsung is also facing internal pressure in South Korea. In May, the largest union within the company went on strike for the first time. /TISG

Featured image by Depositphotos

ByMary Alavanza

Related Post

Business

Average Singapore hotel room rate dips to $282.26 but luxury hotel room rates rise

October 2, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Business

Singapore factory tours for an “unfiltered view” of how businesses work and products are made gain popularity from all age groups

September 30, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Business

Keppel secures 20-year centralised cooling systems contract for 3 Tengah BTO projects

September 30, 2024 Mary Alavanza

You missed

Home News

Rehab centres see rise in alcohol addiction cases, with younger clients seeking help

October 3, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Featured News Home News

Singaporeans expect China’s influence in Asia to surpass the United States: IPS Survey

October 3, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Featured News Home News

Cost of living squeeze has led to wedding budgets declining by up to 20%

October 3, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Property

Investors target Singapore’s industrial and retail sectors as home sales hit 16-year low, analysts say

October 3, 2024 Mary Alavanza

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.