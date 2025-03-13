SINGAPORE: Salesforce has announced a $1 billion investment in Singapore over the next five years to boost the city-state’s digital transformation and spur the adoption of Agentforce, Salesforce’s AI-driven digital labour platform. The move aligns with Singapore’s National AI Strategy 2.0 and its goal of becoming a global hub for artificial intelligence (AI) innovation.

In a statement on Wednesday (March 12), Salesforce said its investment will help Singapore enterprises develop “limitless” digital workforces by bringing together human workers with autonomous Agentforce agents to boost productivity, innovation, and growth. This could also have a major impact on industries, startups, and the public sector across Singapore.

Jermaine Loy, managing director of the Singapore Economic Development Board, welcomed the investment, stating that it will boost the country’s efforts to become a vibrant AI hub.

“Salesforce’s initiatives in AI research and workforce development will strengthen our ecosystem by catalysing innovation for key industries and corporates based in Singapore,” he said.

Marc Benioff, chair and CEO of Salesforce, added, “We are in an incredible new era of digital labor where every business will be transformed by autonomous agents that augment the work of humans, revolutionizing productivity and enabling every company to scale without limits,” adding that Singapore is at the forefront of this shift.

On the same day, Salesforce also announced it will co-develop AI solutions for airlines at the Salesforce AI Research hub in Singapore. /TISG

Featured image by Depositphotos (for illustration purposes only)