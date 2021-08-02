SafeEntry check-in now mandatory at markets and hawker centres: NEA

- Advertisement -

Singapore — Due to the recent increase in reported Covid-19 cases in the community, the National Environment Agency (NEA) has announced that SafeEntry check-in is now mandatory at all markets and hawker centres.

“Given how transmissible the Covid-19 virus Delta variant is, there is an increased need for quicker contact tracing so that any potential transmission can be curbed,” said NEA in a media release on Friday (Jul 30).

It noted that the “porous nature” of markets and hawker centres had been a challenge for SafeEntry compliance, with QR codes previously placed at individual stalls and centre toilets to facilitate contact tracing.

To facilitate safe entry at these venues frequently visited by members of the public, all patrons, stallholders, and stall assistants must use their TraceTogether Token or TraceTogether app to tap on the SafeEntry Gateway reader.

The TraceTogether app’s QR code may also be used to check-in.

NEA and town councils will progressively deploy personnel to assist with SafeEntry check-in at access points to markets and hawker centres, said NEA.

Priority will be given to operating access points during peak hours, such as meal times for hawker centres, to facilitate safe and more efficient entry into the premises.

“Patrons are nonetheless reminded to be socially responsible and perform their check-ins at access points, regardless of whether or not the entry points are manned,” NEA added.

NEA urged patrons and visitors to strictly observe safe management measures such as wearing masks properly, practising safe distancing and avoiding lingering at the premises unnecessarily.

“These are crucial to minimising the risk of clusters forming, which may require the closure of premises for deep cleaning and disinfection,” said NEA.

On Friday (Jul 30), the Ministry of Health has preliminarily confirmed 131 new cases of locally transmitted Covid-19 infection, of which 28 are linked to the Jurong Fishery Port cluster and one to the KTV cluster.

Of the 131 cases, 64 are linked to previous cases and already placed in quarantine, while 15 are linked to previous cases and detected through surveillance. There are 52 cases currently unlinked, said MOH.

Another eight imported cases were also reported, with the individuals placed on Stay-Home Notice or isolated upon arrival. /TISG

