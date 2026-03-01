SAF: Second indoor live-firing range at Bedok in progress, drone targets added; NSmen shooting time reduced to under 2 hours

SINGAPORE: Singapore will get a second indoor live-firing complex by 2031, as the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) ramps up training for a more complex security climate.

The new Multi-Mission Range Complex (MMRC 2) will be built at Bedok Camp, about a two-minute walk from the future Sungei Bedok MRT station. Defence Minister Chan Chun Sing announced the plan in Parliament on Feb 27 during the Committee of Supply debate.

The facility is designed to sharpen basic shooting skills and prepare soldiers to confront modern threats, including drones. Mr Chan said beyond hardware, soldiers must train in tougher, more varied settings to respond well under pressure.

The new complex will have six 100m indoor ranges. Two will be double-height, giving soldiers space to train for elevated shots. That is key for counter-drone drills, which are now limited to selected troops. When MMRC 2 is ready, all soldiers will undergo such training.

Senior Lieutenant Colonel Jonathan Liu, head of the Training Development Branch of the Singapore Army, told reporters that only some units practise firing at elevated targets. With the new facility, every soldier will learn how to react when faced with an unknown drone. He stressed that marksmanship is a skill that fades without regular practice.

The complex will use a Video Targetry System (VTS). This system projects changing battlefield scenes, complete with flashing lights, sound effects and props such as rubble. Soldiers train against moving images instead of static paper targets.

The system also analyses shot patterns, so instead of just knowing if they hit or missed, soldiers will receive feedback on trigger control. SLTC Liu explained that such details matter when building strong marksmanship fundamentals.

For operational units, the shift indoors also saves time. Under the current outdoor system, a unit-level live-firing exercise can take a full day and night. When MMRC 2 opens, individual NSmen can complete their shooting requirements in under two hours. Bookings can be made through the OneNS platform, similar to Individual Physical Proficiency Test (IPPT) slots.

The Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) said the new site can support about 120,000 training sessions each year. It will also be open to SAF volunteers and National Cadet Corps students.

Safety was also a key point, given the camp’s proximity to an MRT station and housing. SLTC Liu said the building will be designed with a “zero danger area” outside, so stray rounds will not pose a risk. Full noise insulation will reduce disturbance to nearby residents.

When MMRC 2 is completed, six existing outdoor ranges will be closed, leaving six others across Pulau Tekong, Nee Soon, and Poyan. Outdoor ranges will still be needed. Recruits must train in open terrain to learn the basics of soldiering.

The move demonstrates how the SAF views readiness as Singapore’s security threats evolve. Drones are easily acquired, relatively cheap, mobile, and widely used in overseas conflicts. Urban density also limits the amount of land that can be set aside for traditional ranges. An indoor, compact complex addresses these realities.

In addition, Mr Chan added that MINDEF is reviewing its medical classification system. The aim is to better match servicemen to roles based on what they can do, not just what they cannot. He said the SAF now has more diverse roles that don’t rely only on physical strength.

Senior Minister of State for Defence Zaqy Mohamad announced that an SG Defence Volunteer Network will be set up this year. It will bring volunteers from MINDEF and related groups under a single identity and broaden pathways for civilian support.

Taken together, the changes point to a military adapting steadily. Training will be faster, more realistic and more accessible. For NSmen juggling work and family, cutting hours off live-firing matters a lot to them. For the SAF, making every soldier drone-aware is no longer optional.