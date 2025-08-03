SAF investigating NSF caught vaping on board bus while in uniform

SINGAPORE: A national serviceman has been pulled in for investigation after a video surfaced online showing him vaping on a public bus while dressed in military uniform.

The 58-second clip, originally uploaded by the Instagram account SGFOLLOWSALL, shows the man seated on the bus in a green Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) uniform, exhaling visible puffs of vapour from what appears to be an e-cigarette. He appears dazed and unaware of his surroundings.

The Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) confirmed that the man has been identified and was brought back by the SAF to assist with investigations. He has since been released following initial inquiries.

MINDEF stressed that the SAF takes a firm stance against the use or possession of e-cigarettes among servicemen.

Under Singapore law, it is illegal to possess, purchase, or use e-cigarettes. Offenders can be fined up to $1,000. If the e-cigarette is found to contain controlled drugs, the consequences could include detention and more serious charges.

In addition to disciplinary and enforcement action, MINDEF said it promotes awareness and educates soldiers about the risks and legal implications of vaping. Smoking cessation counselling is available for those seeking help.

The Health Sciences Authority (HSA) has also stepped up its enforcement activities against vaping. The public is encouraged to report suspected e-cigarette offences via an extended hotline, 6684 2036 or 6684 2037, which now operates daily from 9am to 9pm, including on public holidays. Reports can also be submitted online.

Investigations are ongoing.