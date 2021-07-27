S$7.20 salmon teriyaki rice from Punggol food court turns out to be salmon and rice

- Advertisement -

Singapore – A concerned customer took to social media to ask if a measly portion of salmon and some white rice was worth S$7.20 for a salmon teriyaki order.

“Would you pay S$7.20 for a thin slice of salmon and white rice?” asked Ian Oh on Facebook page Complaint Singapore on Saturday (Jul 24).

The netizen added a photo of the receipt showing the order was made at a stall in the Gourmet Paradise food court at Oasis Terraces in Punggol.

He wondered if the price of the fish increased as a result of the Jurong Fishery Port closure following an ongoing Covid-19 transmission in the area.

The customer attached a photo of the S$6.90 salmon teriyaki rice order, plus an additional S$0.30 for takeaway.

With over 266 answers to the post, many members from the online community agreed that the price was too much for the portion.

“Totally not worth it. I think hospital food looks more appetising, leh,” said Facebook user Kara Kamelia.

Meanwhile, others noted that the price was expected for the higher-priced ingredients sold as Japanese cuisine.

“Why did you go for Japanese cuisine in the first place? Their prices are always on the high side. Go for hawker food, or home-cooked would be best, economical and better,” said Facebook user Zu Alphonsus.

Although Jurong Fishery Port is currently closed, with its 700 workers on quarantine, it was pointed out that the closure may not have directly affected the stall in question.

After news of the closure, authorities also announced that there are alternative seafood options available for the public./TISG

