SINGAPORE: A mother went on social media to slam a restaurant at Boat Quay for alleged “bad business ethics,” claiming that her 16-year-old daughter was made to pay over S$350 for Alaskan King Crab meal.

Meanwhile, the restaurant denied any allegations of wrongdoing, saying that the teen and her friends knew how much the dish cost, as prices were indicated on the menu.

Moreover, the restaurant Seafood by the River also says it has CCTV footage and evidence to back its claims.

The mum posted a photo of the receipt from her daughter’s and her friends’ dinner, which amounted to S$536.47. The most expensive item was an order of Alaskan King Crab, which cost S$356.40.

In a now-deleted post on the Complaint Singapore Facebook page from earlier this week, the mum told the public not to visit the restaurant because of its “unethical business.”

She appeared to find it so because the restaurant had charged the group of teens S$356.40 for a “HALF size king crab” and asked what sort of a business would sell teenagers king crab without telling them the price upfront.

The mum also called it “ridiculous” for a restaurant to think teens would want to eat king Alaskan crab. “They don’t even know and wasn’t (sic) told of the cost,” she claimed, adding this was “bad business ethics” and said it is “not the way to do business.

Bad karma to scam young teenagers of their hard-earned part-time job money and saved allowance!!” she added, writing that she would visit the restaurant the following day to speak to the manager.

Seafood by the River, meanwhile, has stood its ground. The restaurant has denied the claim that the teens did not know how much the crab would cost.

A spokeswoman for Seafood by the River, Kathleen, has spoken to Mothership about the matter, saying that it is indicated on the menu that Alaskan King Crab costs $19.80 per 100 grams.

The restaurant also showed Mothership the order slip for the crab dish, where the total price of S$356.40 was written, which was shown to the group of teens.

The teens were also shown the crab and were allowed to take pictures with it before it was cooked. Moreover, a restaurant server asked the group how the food was when their bill was brought to them.

“They replied that it was very nice and fresh, everything is good. They never said anything about the price,” Ms Kathleen clarified. /TISG

