SINGAPORE: In an exciting development for residents of older Housing and Development Board (HDB) flats, more than 29,000 homes will receive significant upgrades under the latest Home Improvement Programme (HIP) phase. The government has allocated S$407 million (US$304 million) to address common wear and tear issues in these flats, ensuring that over 494,000 homes will have benefited from the programme since its launch in 2007.

Extending the programme to more blocks and flats

According to the latest report of Channel News Asia, Minister for National Development Desmond Lee announced on February 16 the extension of the HIP to an additional 371 blocks across Singapore. This expansion means that an impressive 90% of eligible flats will be included in the programme, which offers vital maintenance and modernisation works.

The selected flats span various districts, including Bedok, Bukit Batok, Bukit Merah, Bukit Panjang, Chua Chu Kang, Hougang, Jurong West, Pasir Ris, Queenstown, Sengkang, Tampines, Toa Payoh, and Woodlands.

Senior-friendly upgrades for greater accessibility

One of the highlights of this phase is the provision of senior-friendly fittings through the Enhancement for Active Seniors (EASE) programme. Launched last year with more options, the EASE initiative allows residents to choose from a range of accessibility upgrades, such as foldable shower seats, handrails, grab bars, and slip-resistant bathroom floors. These updates are particularly important for older residents, with about 29,000 households having already applied for the new features. The minister, Mr Lee, described the response as “very encouraging,” reflecting the programme’s growing appeal.

A comprehensive approach to maintenance and safety

The Home Improvement Programme targets both essential and optional upgrades for older flats. Essential improvements, fully funded by the government, address basic safety concerns, such as repairing spalling concrete, replacing outdated pipes, and upgrading electrical systems. Meanwhile, optional improvements, which are heavily subsidised by the government, cover toilet upgrades, new doors and gates, and new refuse chute hoppers. For many residents, the programme has become an invaluable resource in maintaining their homes and ensuring they remain safe and functional.

Mr Lee emphasised the government’s commitment to maintaining high-quality living standards as homes and estates age. “As our homes and estates age over time, they naturally encounter higher wear and tear,” he said. “We are committed to refreshing, rejuvenating, and improving our older estates and homes to ensure that Singaporeans can continue to enjoy a high-quality living environment.”

With billions already invested in this long-running initiative, the Home Improvement Programme is set to continue playing a pivotal role in enhancing the quality of life for Singapore’s HDB residents.