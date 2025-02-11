SINGAPORE: Consumers in Singapore were defrauded by over S$1.93 million (US$1.43 million) last year through prepaid services that were never delivered, marking a significant surge from 2023’s figures. The latest data from the Consumers Association of Singapore (Case) reported in a story published by VN Express reveals that this loss more than quadrupled the amount reported in the previous year, with the renovation sector accounting for the bulk of the financial damage.

According to Case’s recent press release, the renovation industry was responsible for a staggering S$728,000 in lost prepayments—more than a third of the total amount. In many cases, homeowners found themselves abandoned mid-project as contractors vanished, forcing them to scramble for last-minute solutions to complete their renovations.

The bridal sector was the second most affected, with losses reaching approximately S$284,000, accounting for 15% of the total, as couples faced service cancellations and unfulfilled wedding plans. The moving industry also saw significant losses, tallying about S$134,000 due to mishandled goods and undelivered large items during relocations.

Alongside these sectors, the Consumers Association recorded 14,236 complaints from consumers last year—an increase of 2% from 2023. Popular industries among complainants included motorcars, electrical and electronics, beauty services, renovation contractors, and entertainment.

One of the sharpest increases came in e-commerce, where complaints surged by 25% to 4,641—the highest number since Case began tracking such issues in 2020. In response to the growing concerns, Case has partnered with Singapore’s two largest e-commerce platforms, Shopee and Lazada, to introduce a new dispute resolution framework. Despite this initiative, Case President Melvin Yong called for further action to protect online shoppers and improve regulations for industries handling large upfront payments.

“We will continue to engage the government on the need for updated laws, collaborate with industry stakeholders to raise consumer awareness, and address specific sector challenges,” said Yong.

As the year unfolds, the focus will likely intensify on enhancing consumer safeguards, especially in sectors prone to high prepayment losses. With a rapidly evolving e-commerce landscape, Singapore’s consumers are demanding stronger protections to curb fraudulent practices and ensure greater accountability within industries.