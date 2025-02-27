KOREA: According to Soompi, Netflix’s upcoming film Revelations has unveiled new stills featuring its lead cast!

Adapted from Choi Gyu Seok’s webtoon, Revelations follows a pastor convinced he has a divine duty to punish the culprit behind a missing person case and a detective tormented by visions of her late sister as she investigates. The film delves into how their personal beliefs shape their decisions.

Unsettling aftermath

The newly released images capture the unsettling aftermath of a young church member’s disappearance.

They showcase Pastor Sung Min Chan (Ryu Jun Yeol), who becomes deeply involved in the case; Detective Lee Yeon Hui (Shin Hyun Been), determined to uncover the truth; and ex-convict Kwon Yang Rae (Shin Min Jae), the prime suspect.

Pastor Sung Min Chan is convinced he has received divine guidance identifying Kwon Yang Rae, a recent visitor to the church, as the perpetrator. Ryu Jun Yeol’s performance vividly portrays the pastor’s internal turmoil, intensifying the story’s suspense.

Possible personal ties

Detective Lee Yeon Hui, still haunted by guilt over her sister’s death, begins to suspect a hidden connection between Sung Min Chan and Kwon Yang Rae. Her cautious expression at the crime scene hints at her troubled past and possible personal ties to the case.

Shin Hyun Been fully immerses herself in the role of the weary detective, adopting a short haircut and minimal makeup to emphasise her character’s raw vulnerability.

A particularly tense still shows Kwon Yang Rae, draped in a raincoat on a stormy night, being followed by Sung Min Chan—raising suspense over his true involvement. Shin Min Jae’s unsettling expression adds to the film’s mystery.

Revelations premieres on March 21.