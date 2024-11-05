SINGAPORE: Andrew MacDonald has officially resigned as director and chief casino officer at Resorts World Sentosa (RWS) following his recent barring from Marina Bay Sands (MBS), his former workplace.

RWS’s parent company, Genting Singapore, announced that MacDonald stepped down to pursue personal interests, ending his tenure just months after his appointment on Feb 22.

MacDonald’s exit comes in the wake of a highly publicized Persona Non-Grata (PNG) notice issued by MBS, dated July 31, 2024.

The notice, which indefinitely prohibits MacDonald from entering any part of the Marina Bay Sands Integrated Resort—including its hotel, casino, mall, and convention centre—has sparked significant industry interest, given his nearly 12-year career in senior roles at MBS before joining RWS.

MacDonald publicly disclosed the ban on his social media channels in August, noting that he had been officially restricted from accessing MBS grounds.

Reports from Inside Asian Gaming (IAG) suggest that MBS’s decision to ban MacDonald may relate to concerns that he attempted to attract MBS patrons and employees to RWS.

According to IAG, MacDonald allegedly made several visits to MBS in late July, shortly before the issuance of the PNG notice.

However, MacDonald firmly denied these allegations, stating in an interview with IAG that his visits to MBS were solely social in nature.

MacDonald explained he visited MBS with his close friend Mike Sugrue, a former Crown Melbourne executive visiting from Australia, and that interactions with two high-profile players on-site were merely coincidental.

He also noted that during his visits—specifically on July 22 and July 26, when he dined at the Tong Dim Noodle Bar and observed the release of the 2Q24 financial results—some MBS executives assisted him with restaurant reservations.

The PNG order is highly unusual within Singapore’s casino industry, where only MBS and RWS operate under a duopoly agreement.

Restricting a senior executive from a rival property marks a rare, perhaps unprecedented, move in the tightly regulated casino sector.

In response to inquiries, an MBS spokesperson said at the time that any decision to restrict access is subject to stringent evaluation protocols, underscoring the seriousness with which the company views such actions.

However, the spokesperson declined to provide specific details behind the ban, citing confidentiality.

MacDonald initially departed MBS in late 2021 and joined RWS as chief casino officer about a year later. His departure from RWS now leaves industry analysts speculating about his next move.