Ruby Lin, 45, graduates with MBA

- Advertisement -

Taipei — Besides Steven Ma, there are other celebrities who have proved that one is never too old to study. It was reported recently that Taiwanese actress Ruby Lin, 45, had graduated with an MBA from Shih Hsin University’s overseas master’s programme.

Lin was initially doing the course in the university’s Shanghai campus but had to transfer to its Taipei campus after the pandemic hit. The actress told Taiwanese media that she was “very happy” to have gone back to school, according to 8days.sg.

“I spent my first semester at the Shanghai campus but the next comprised of virtual classes only. I attended physical classes at the Taipei campus in my final semester. I prefer attending classes in person because I’m able to discuss material with my classmates,” she said.

Unfortunately, the graduation ceremony had to be a virtual affair due to the surging number of Covid-19 cases in Taiwan. It was said that Lin was the recipient of her cohort’s Outstanding Achievement Award and that she was unanimously voted the winner by her professors.

- Advertisement -

Born on January 27, 1976, Ruby Lin Xinru is a Taiwanese actress, television and film producer, and pop singer. American entertainment critic Derek Elley named Lin as “Taiwan’s TV Drama Queen”.

Three years after Lin made her acting debut in a TV commercial, she rose to prominence overnight for her role as Xia Ziwei in the TV series My Fair Princess (1998-1999). My Fair Princess was highly popular in East and Southeast Asian countries, launching Lin as a household name in Asia. She followed the success with other hit series including The Duke of Mount Deer (2000), Romance in the Rain (2001), Boy & Girl (2003), Affair of Half a Lifetime (2004), Beauty’s Rival in Palace (2010), The Glamorous Imperial Concubine (2011) and The Way We Were (2014)./TISGFollow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg