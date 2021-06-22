Entertainment Celebrity Roxanna Tong is convinced that won't cheat on her when...

Roxanna Tong is convinced that Kenneth Ma won’t cheat on her when he works in China

You need to trust your partner completely, she says

Kenneth Ma have been travelling to China for work. Picture: Instagram

Hong Kong — The media seems to have something to ask TVB actress , 34, but it is not about when she is going to tie the knot with her boyfriend, , 47.

Ma has been travelling between Hong Kong and China for work and the media has decided to ask Tong if she is worried about him cheating on her because he could encounter “flirtations women” while he is there.

“I don’t check on what he’s up to (…) You need to trust your partner completely. If he wants to cheat, he’ll do so even if I keep an eye on him. If he ends up hurting me, it’ll just be a one-time heartbreak that I’ll be able to get over,” said Tong.

Earlier this year Ma spent three months in China filming TVB drama Big White Duel 2 before rushing back to Hong Kong for Tong’s birthday in May. Ma has since returned to China for other short-term projects, as reported by 8days.sg.

is sure that Kenneth Ma won’t cheat on her. Picture: Instagram

Netizens are also saying that it is “highly unlikely” Ma will ever cheat on Tong given that he “knows how painful it is to be cheated on, no thanks to his ex-girlfriend Jacqueline Wong”.

Born on February 13, 1974, Kenneth Ma Kwok-ming is a Hong Kong actor. He speaks Cantonese, Mandarin and English.

As the youngest of a three-child family, Kenneth Ma has older twin sisters. He attended Salesian English School before immigrating with his family to Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada in 1992. His father, who worked as a mechanical engineer, would travel back and forth between Hong Kong and Vancouver for work. At first his family lived in Richmond before settling in Port Coquitlam. After attending one semester at Douglas College, he transferred to University of British Columbia majoring in Mechanical engineering. During college, Ma joined an acting troupe that would perform sketches. After graduating from college in 1998, Ma and his entire family decided to return to Hong Kong./TISGFollow us on Social Media

