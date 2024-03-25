The former chair of the Republican National Committee, Ronna McDaniel, has finally acknowledged President Joe Biden as the rightful winner of the 2020 presidential election, more than three years after the fact.

McDaniel, who recently stepped down from her position at the RNC amid a restructuring led by former President Donald Trump, has taken up a new role as a political analyst at NBC News. This move, however, has raised eyebrows among some current and former anchors at the network.

Having previously cast doubt on the legitimacy of Biden’s victory and downplayed the severity of the January 6 Capitol riot, McDaniel’s stunning pivot on Sunday during her debut appearance on NBC News astounded many. When pressed by “Meet the Press” host Kristin Welker, McDaniel unequivocally stated, “He won. He’s the legitimate president. Fair and square, he won. It’s certified. It’s done.”

However, Welker challenged McDaniel’s stance, pointing out that such remarks hint at an acknowledgment of election irregularities. Despite McDaniel’s insistence that concerns about the election process can coexist with Biden’s legitimacy, skepticism lingered.

Critics, including veteran journalist Chris Todd, didn’t hold back in their skepticism of McDaniel’s sudden change in tone, questioning whether her newfound stance was influenced by her affiliation with NBC News. Todd even went as far as suggesting that NBC owed Welker an apology for placing her in a difficult position.

McDaniel likewise expressed her dissent with Trump’s portrayal of the events of January 6, 2021, and his advocacy for pardoning individuals convicted of the Capitol riot.

‘I do not think people who committed violent acts on January 6 should be freed,’ McDaniel told Welker.

McDaniel’s about-face underscores the ongoing debate within the GOP regarding the 2020 election and highlights the challenges of navigating partisan divides in the media landscape. It also marks a significant moment in the evolving narrative surrounding the legitimacy of Biden’s presidency.

