Florida Governor and Republican presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis fires shots at fellow candidate Nikki Haley in a scathing attack ad.

Nikki Haley: The “phoniest” of all

Ron DeSantis, using his DeSantis War Room account on the X platform, labeled Haley as possibly the “phoniest” politician since Hillary Clinton.

The attack video highlighted instances where Haley contradicted herself, featuring clips addressing her stance on topics like the gas tax, social media, China relations, United Nations funding, and gender-affirming care for minors.

The footage included Haley’s assurance that she wouldn’t run for president if former President Trump entered the race.

Haley, a former U.N. ambassador, and South Carolina governor, has faced mounting criticism from both Ron DeSantis and Trump during the Republican primary.

Despite the attacks, Haley has seen a surge in polling, bolstered by strong debate performances since August.

DeSantis, however, is grappling with turmoil and voter support decline, jeopardizing his campaign just weeks before the crucial Iowa caucuses.

DeSantis intensifies criticisms

As Haley gains ground in pivotal polls, DeSantis has intensified his criticism.

In a recent move, DeSantis launched a website accusing Haley of seeking the White House solely to secure Trump’s endorsement for the vice-presidential role in 2024.

The site, named “Trump-Nikki 2024,” cited past comments from Haley as evidence of her alleged aspirations.

According to Decision Desk HQ, a partner of The Hill, Trump currently leads the national primary polls with 63.9 percent support.

DeSantis trails with 11.1 percent, closely followed by Haley at 10.4 percent.

DeSantis vs. Haley

The DeSantis vs. Haley political battle is heating up, setting the stage for a tense competition in the Republican primaries.

As they intensify their criticisms of each other, they are also making a final push to narrow down the gap with frontrunner Donald Trump, just weeks before the party’s inaugural nominating event in Iowa.

