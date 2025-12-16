Rollerblading monk sparks online backlash in Thailand, raising questions over religious conduct

PHITSANULOK, THAILAND: An orange-clad monk wheeling along a busy highway on rollerblades was captured on video and left people both entertained and alarmed, stirring an intense online discussion about safety and spiritual conduct.

The clip, shared on Dec 14 by Thai social media user Panomkorn U-koum, shows a monk slowly skating along the left shoulder of a main road in Phitsanulok. Dressed in a traditional saffron robe, he balanced a black backpack on his shoulders, held a cane to steady himself, and occasionally checked his mobile phone for directions. Panomkorn’s post cheekily captioned the video: “Skating in a monk robe,” with the hashtag #FakeMonkOnCosplayRobe.

For Panomkorn, the sight raised more than a smile. He worried the monk might be a fraud, dressing in religious robes to gain food or donations. Many online agreed, although others couldn’t resist a laugh. Comments ranged from playful jabs—“I thought those were high heels!”—to lighthearted nicknames like “speeding monk.”

However, the conversation quickly turned serious. Some netizens expressed apprehension about the hazards and risks of skating along a busy street, also stating that monks are by tradition inhibited from operating motor vehicles or doing risky activities that could cause danger to themselves or others.

A different perspective emerged when a Thai woman chimed in to defend the monk. She claimed he suffers from multiple congenital illnesses and has no other means of transportation to reach medical care. The woman said that rollerblading is the most rational way for him to move around, even if there are risks involved. Neither the monk’s identity nor her explanation has been independently verified.

Despite the defence, opinions remain divided. Some suggested safer options, such as an electric bicycle or motorcycle, while others insisted that walking—even if slower—would be a wiser choice.

Thailand has seen its share of unconventional monk transportation before. In January, a monk was linked to a fatal hit-and-run in Ayutthaya, although he denied involvement. In November, another monk crashed his car into a bridge in Nakhon Pathom, sustaining injuries.

This rollerblading monk has captured the imagination of the public, blending humour, curiosity, and concern. Whether seen as an idiosyncratic person finding a hands-on resolution to his flexibility challenges or a provocative personality trying to bend the rules, his story has triggered a wider discussion on safety, religious behaviour, and the confidence that many people place in Thailand’s ministry.