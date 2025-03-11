MANILA, PHILIPPINES: Former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte was taken into custody on Tuesday (March 11) after the Philippine government confirmed it had received an International Criminal Court (ICC) warrant for his arrest. This comes in connection with his controversial anti-drug crackdown, which led to thousands of deaths during his time in office. Duterte, now 79, was detained at Manila’s main airport after returning from Hong Kong.

ICC issues warrant for Duterte’s arrest

According to the latest CNN report, the arrest follows the formal receipt of the ICC’s arrest warrant by Interpol’s Manila office earlier in the day. The Philippines’ Presidential Communications Office confirmed that upon Duterte’s return to the country, the Prosecutor General filed an ICC notification for his arrest on charges of crimes against humanity. Duterte’s detention marks a significant development in an ongoing investigation into his role in the brutal anti-drug campaign that saw over 6,000 people killed, with independent monitors suggesting the actual death toll could be far higher.

In a video shared online by his daughter, Duterte questioned the basis of the arrest warrant, demanding clarification on the charges against him. “What is the law, and what is the crime that I committed?” he said, challenging the legitimacy of the legal actions being taken.

Duterte’s ‘war on drugs’ and the fallout

Duterte’s notorious war on drugs, which began when he assumed the presidency in 2016, targeted drug dealers and users, with a high death toll often attributed to extrajudicial killings. These tactics earned widespread condemnation, prompting investigations by both the ICC and the Philippine government. Critics argue that the crackdown disproportionately affected young men from poor communities, many of whom were shot dead by police and vigilantes.

Despite withdrawing the Philippines from the ICC in 2018, Duterte remains under the court’s jurisdiction for crimes committed between 2016 and 2019 when the country was still a member of the ICC. The pullout became official only in 2019. The ICC maintains that it retains authority over any alleged crimes committed during that period, even after the country’s withdrawal.

Philippine government’s response

The administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has signalled its willingness to comply with international law about the arrest. Presidential Communications Undersecretary Claire Castro remarked that Philippine law enforcement would adhere to the necessary legal procedures, should the warrant need to be executed, as directed by Interpol.

However, Duterte’s former spokesperson, Harry Roque, criticised the move, claiming that the arrest warrant was issued unlawfully after the Philippines’ withdrawal from the ICC. Roque argued that the detention was an unjust action, highlighting that neither the police nor Interpol had shown them the official arrest warrant.

Human rights groups react

While Duterte’s legal team contests the arrest, human rights organisations have welcomed his detention as a step towards accountability. Bryony Lau, the deputy Asia director at Human Rights Watch, stated that Duterte’s arrest could bring victims of the drug war closer to justice. “This sends a clear message that no one is above the law,” Lau emphasised.

Duterte’s approach to governance has long been divisive. Before his presidency, he built a tough-on-crime reputation as the mayor of Davao City, where he was accused of being connected to vigilante groups involved in extrajudicial killings. His stance on human rights was often controversial, famously dismissing concerns about human rights in his campaign speeches and later as president.

As Duterte faces legal scrutiny, the public and political response to his arrest will continue to unfold, with many looking to whether justice will be served for the thousands of victims of his anti-drug policies.