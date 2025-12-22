// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Monday, December 22, 2025
Jets for war (for illustration purposes only)
Asia
Rockets, mines, and a war of nerves: Cambodia tests Thailand’s border defenses

JARA CARBALLO
By JARA CARBALLO

THAILAND/CAMBODIA: For the people living along the Thai–Cambodian border, Sunday was another tense day. After two weeks of sporadic fighting, the violence showed signs of easing—but not disappearing. Cambodian forces fired rockets at the Chub Ta Mok border pass in Surin province in the early hours, while in Trat province, a Thai marine was seriously injured after stepping on a newly planted landmine. The incident reminded everyone just how dangerous the ground remains.

Rear Adm Surasant Kongsiri, the Thai Ministry of Defence spokesman, said troops had managed to secure key positions, including Hill 350 and the historic Ta Kwai temple ruins in Surin. Yet, he admitted the fiercest fighting was still concentrated around the Huai Ta Maria area in Si Sa Ket province. “Clashes persist along the border, but their intensity has decreased significantly,” he told reporters, a hint of cautious optimism in his voice.

In Sa Kaeo province, the situation remained precarious. Villages like Ban Nong Chan, Ban Nong Ya Kaew, and Ban Klong Pang were partially under Thai control, complicated by flat terrain that left troops exposed to both shelling and hidden mines. Marines also secured the Thma Da Casino complex in Trat, once used as a Cambodian forward base.

Col Richa Suksuwanon, deputy army spokesman, emphasised the delicate nature of the operations. “Active clashes are taking place at Huai Ta Maria as Cambodian attempts continue. Ban Klong Pang, Ban Nong Ya Kaew and Ban Nong Chan, which are Thai territory, are only partially controlled due to flat terrain. Troops must advance with caution because of shelling and landmines. However, we will not abandon our efforts in these areas,” he said.

The use of landmines, in particular, has drawn sharp criticism. Rear Adm Korajak Yosthasarn of the Royal Thai Navy condemned Cambodia for planting mines and accused them of putting civilians at risk. “The marine lost his right foot. The navy condemns Cambodia for lacking conscience and responsibility and for seriously violating human rights,” he said, his words underscoring the human cost of the conflict.

The air war has also come under scrutiny. Cambodian authorities claimed Thai air strikes killed civilians, but the Royal Thai Air Force rejected the allegations. Air force spokesman AM Jackkrit Thammavichai stressed that operations targeted military sites only, citing a nighttime strike on O’Chik Bridge in Oddar Meanchey province as an example of precision efforts meant to avoid civilian harm. “We conduct what we call effects-based operations to diminish the combat capability of the Cambodian armed forces,” he said.

For those living near the border, the daily sound of artillery, the fear of hidden mines, and the uncertainty of who controls which patch of land have become part of life. Even as fighting eases in some areas, rockets and mines serve as grim reminders that the conflict is far from over—and that the human cost continues to mount.

