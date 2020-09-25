Robertson Quay: 2 Britons’ work passes revoked, banned from working in Singapore

- Advertisement -

Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said on Thursday (Sep 24) that two men who took part in a social gathering at Robertson Quay during Singapore’s COVID-19 “circuit breaker” period have been permanently banned from working in Singapore.

They have also had their work passes revoked.

The two men, Britons Daniel Olalekan Olasunkanmi Olagunju, 30, and Alfred Jon Veloso Waring, 34, were charged after photos of the mostly non-Singaporean crowds freely gathering and loitering at Robertson Quay went viral online in May this year.

The photos sparked widespread outrage among Singaporeans.

Four of those who were charged – 30-year-old Neil Gordon Buchan, 33-year-old James Titus Beatt, 35-year-old Joseph William Poynter and 37-year-old Perry Scott Blair – made plans to meet one another.

The four men, who are all from Britain, met up “for a social purpose” on 16 May at Robertson Quay, near the Rosso Vino restaurant in Merbau Road.

All seven pleaded guilty to one count each of breaching COVID-19 regulations by meeting each other without a reasonable excuse. The seven of them were fined between S$8,000 and S$9,000 on Thursday (Jun 25).

According to a CNA report, both Olagunju and Waring were also fined earlier this week for flouting COVID-19 circuit breaker measures. Olagunju was fined S$8,500 and Waring was fined S$8,000.

In response to earlier questions, the Ministry of Manpower has said that its enforcement measures are “enforced strictly regardless of nationality.”

Urging work pass holders to take the rules seriously to protect themselves and the community, it said: “Foreigners working in Singapore on work passes must abide by our laws.” /TISG