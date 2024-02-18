Presidential hopeful Robert F. Kennedy Jr. secured a significant win in his battle against perceived government censorship of his critiques regarding COVID-19 vaccines on social media platforms.

A federal court has granted a preliminary injunction against the White House and other federal entities in a lawsuit spearheaded by Kennedy Jr., accusing the Biden administration of exerting pressure on social media platforms to stifle vaccine criticism.

Judge Terry A. Doughty of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Louisiana issued the ruling on Feb. 14, affirming Kennedy Jr.’s contention of potential infringement upon his free speech rights by the government.

Content censorship

This injunction, a pivotal moment in the ongoing legal saga, prohibits the defendants, including the White House, the CDC, and the FBI, from coercing social media companies into censoring content that embodies protected free speech.

Though the injunction is presently on hold, pending developments in the Missouri v. Biden case before the U.S. Supreme Court, its impact looms large over the discourse surrounding government influence on social media platforms.

Kennedy Jr., alongside co-plaintiffs Children’s Health Defense and Connie Sampognaro, a health professional, assert that the Biden administration’s purported actions constitute a violation of their constitutional right to express dissenting opinions.

Kennedy on the censorship

Kennedy Jr. contends that this censorship has directly impeded his ability to disseminate crucial vaccine-related information to his extensive online following, while Children’s Health Defense argues that its members have been deprived of essential insights into alternative COVID-19 treatments.

The lawsuit, seeking class-action status, aims to represent all individuals who have consumed COVID-19 or election-related news on major social media platforms since January 2020, alleging harm resulting from government-driven censorship.

Highlighted within the complaint are several instances of alleged censorship, including the suppression of the Hunter Biden laptop story before the 2020 presidential election, and the stifling of discussions regarding the origins of COVID-19.

