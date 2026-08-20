‘Adoption and transformation are not the same thing,’ ServiceNow officer says as only 1 in 10 Singapore firms have redesigned workflows despite rising AI use

SINGAPORE: “Adoption and transformation are not the same thing,” ServiceNow’s Asia-Pacific and Japan innovation officer CK Tan said, as the cloud computing and software development firm’s latest Enterprise AI Maturity Index found that only one in 10 firms in the city-state have changed how they work because of artificial intelligence (AI), despite its rising use in the workplace.

According to The Edge Singapore, citing the report, which surveyed 200 senior executives and 60 managers and individual contributors in Singapore, agentic AI use among firms here rose from 22% in 2025 to 51% this year.

Yet while 33% said AI was helping employees with their daily tasks, 18% said their companies had yet to make progress with advanced AI adoption.

Still, Singapore businesses have been increasing their spending on AI. The report noted that AI budgets among Singapore firms rose 108% from a year earlier and now account for 15.4% of IT spending. In fact, respondents expect investment to increase another 83% next year.

Singapore’s AI maturity climbed to 53 out of 100 this year, up from 34 last year, scoring slightly higher than the global average of 51. The city-state also scored above the global average in managing AI risks, preparing workers for AI, and replacing older technology systems. / TISG

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