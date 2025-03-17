INTERNATIONAL: More and more public-facing employees are encountering aggressive interactions with customers, including verbal abuse and threats. According to a recent report by Perceptyx published in an HRD Asia article, 53% of frontline workers have reported encountering customers who were verbally abusive, threatening, or otherwise disruptive. This troubling trend spans various industries, from retail to healthcare, where workers are often subjected to hostile behaviour in both face-to-face and remote interactions.

Emily Killham, senior director and head of the Center for Workforce Transformation at Perceptyx highlighted that such incidents can occur anywhere, from phone calls at customer service desks to tense situations in hospital emergency rooms. “Frontline workers in all fields deal with difficult customer interactions,” Killham says. However, the consequences of such abuse extend beyond the moment of interaction and can significantly impact employees’ emotional and physical well-being.

The consequences of abuse on employee morale and health

The effects of verbal abuse are far-reaching, influencing not only workers’ morale but also their safety and job satisfaction. Employees who have dealt with unruly customers are more likely to feel unsafe at work and are significantly more inclined to seek new employment opportunities. Perceptyx’s findings reveal that employees who face aggressive customers are:

3 times more likely to be actively job hunting

9 times more likely to report feeling unsafe at work

5 times more likely to feel undervalued by their organisation

2 times more likely to experience physical health issues due to workplace stress

Killham emphasises the long-term impact on health and job retention, pointing out that many employees are reluctant to stay in such environments, making it critical for employers to address the issue. Furthermore, these workers are often disengaged from their roles, which can translate to lower productivity and diminished work quality.

How employers can mitigate the impact of customer aggression

Addressing these challenges requires more than just a basic safety protocol. Employers must actively support frontline workers by fostering a strong relationship with their managers. Regular check-ins and open communication channels can make a world of difference, particularly in environments where workers and managers are on different shifts. Killham stresses that managers must be present, even if virtually, to guide employees through difficult situations and provide them with the tools to handle aggressive customers effectively.

Creating a strong team environment also plays a crucial role in mitigating the impact of hostile customers. Employees need to know that they can rely on their colleagues and managers for support. Killham also recommends that employers regularly listen to their employees and address their unique challenges. This can include understanding how to better manage customer interactions and ensuring employees feel valued and recognised for their contributions.

As frontline workers continue to face increased aggression from customers, employers are responsible for providing the necessary support systems and creating an environment where employees feel safe, appreciated, and equipped to handle challenging situations. In doing so, organisations can improve employee retention, enhance job satisfaction, and ultimately create a more positive and productive workplace.