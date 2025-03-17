Business

Rising violence: How can employers better protect frontline workers?

ByGemma Iso

March 17, 2025

INTERNATIONAL: More and more public-facing employees are encountering aggressive interactions with customers, including verbal abuse and threats. According to a recent report by Perceptyx published in an HRD Asia article, 53% of frontline workers have reported encountering customers who were verbally abusive, threatening, or otherwise disruptive. This troubling trend spans various industries, from retail to healthcare, where workers are often subjected to hostile behaviour in both face-to-face and remote interactions.

Emily Killham, senior director and head of the Center for Workforce Transformation at Perceptyx highlighted that such incidents can occur anywhere, from phone calls at customer service desks to tense situations in hospital emergency rooms. “Frontline workers in all fields deal with difficult customer interactions,” Killham says. However, the consequences of such abuse extend beyond the moment of interaction and can significantly impact employees’ emotional and physical well-being.

The consequences of abuse on employee morale and health

The effects of verbal abuse are far-reaching, influencing not only workers’ morale but also their safety and job satisfaction. Employees who have dealt with unruly customers are more likely to feel unsafe at work and are significantly more inclined to seek new employment opportunities. Perceptyx’s findings reveal that employees who face aggressive customers are:

  • 3 times more likely to be actively job hunting
  • 9 times more likely to report feeling unsafe at work
  • 5 times more likely to feel undervalued by their organisation
  • 2 times more likely to experience physical health issues due to workplace stress

Killham emphasises the long-term impact on health and job retention, pointing out that many employees are reluctant to stay in such environments, making it critical for employers to address the issue. Furthermore, these workers are often disengaged from their roles, which can translate to lower productivity and diminished work quality.

See also  Tan Tock Seng Hospital staff face discrimination, blamed for stricter measures; PM Lee calls for unity

How employers can mitigate the impact of customer aggression

Addressing these challenges requires more than just a basic safety protocol. Employers must actively support frontline workers by fostering a strong relationship with their managers. Regular check-ins and open communication channels can make a world of difference, particularly in environments where workers and managers are on different shifts. Killham stresses that managers must be present, even if virtually, to guide employees through difficult situations and provide them with the tools to handle aggressive customers effectively.

Creating a strong team environment also plays a crucial role in mitigating the impact of hostile customers. Employees need to know that they can rely on their colleagues and managers for support. Killham also recommends that employers regularly listen to their employees and address their unique challenges. This can include understanding how to better manage customer interactions and ensuring employees feel valued and recognised for their contributions.

As frontline workers continue to face increased aggression from customers, employers are responsible for providing the necessary support systems and creating an environment where employees feel safe, appreciated, and equipped to handle challenging situations. In doing so, organisations can improve employee retention, enhance job satisfaction, and ultimately create a more positive and productive workplace.

ByGemma Iso

Related Post

Business

Hextar World at Empire City set to transform Malaysia’s retail and entertainment scene in 2025

March 17, 2025 Merzsam Singkee
Business

‘This is our responsibility’: CDL to give proper account to shareholders after putting boardroom dispute behind

March 17, 2025 Mary Alavanza
Business

Over 1/3 of executives rely on AI for critical business decisions, survey finds

March 17, 2025 Gemma Iso

You missed

Featured News Lifestyle

My colleague boasts about never taking MC and comes to work sick

March 17, 2025 Yoko Nicole
Featured News Lifestyle

‘Is this even normal?’ — Retail worker frustrated at ‘ridiculous’ workplace rule banning staff from eating outside

March 17, 2025 Yoko Nicole
Featured News Lifestyle

SG man earns over S$200K/year but remains extremely frugal due to fear of ‘going broke’

March 17, 2025 Yoko Nicole
Lifestyle

Floodlighting: Gen Z’s latest dating trend; why experts warn it’s a red flag

March 17, 2025 JARA CARBALLO

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.