Rising prices, stronger ringgit, and cross-border spending are changing the Johor Bahru experience for Singaporeans

SINGAPORE/MALAYSIA: A recent discussion online has initiated debate among Singaporeans about whether trips to Johor Bahru are becoming more expensive. For years, Singaporeans were able to spend with little restriction or financial concern due to the strong Singapore Dollar. However, with the Malaysian Ringgit strengthening and prices in Johor rising, some visitors say the spending is no longer as luxurious as before.

In the discussion, some users shared that even a “kopi” now feels pricey. One commenter noted, “Last I went (last week), the kopi was almost the same price as some places in Singapore. It’s just not cheap anymore, let alone significantly cheap.” Others pointed to purchasing power parity, arguing that businesses in Johor Bahru and Kuala Lumpur may raise prices to match demand and currency shifts. As one user explained, “While the exchange rate matters, things don’t feel that cheap anymore, especially since the drop from 1:3.5 to 1:3.”

During festive seasons, many cross-border shoppers take a last-minute approach to take advantage of fire-sale discounts, commonly known as “lelong.”

The Push Factor

Although the Singapore dollar has mostly appreciated compared to the ringgit, the ringgit has also started to strengthen due to Malaysia’s improved economic performance. But rising prices aren’t driven by currency movements alone. Increasing cross-border spending has pushed prices higher, as more Singaporeans travel to Johor for shopping, dining, and services. The trend of people working in Singapore but living in Johor has also contributed to the rise. With higher incomes and stronger spending power, these consumers create an opportunity for businesses to raise prices. As a result, even goods and services that were once considered bargains are becoming more expensive, reflecting both the economic changes in Malaysia and the growing influence of cross-border spending.

The Middle East War

Even though the conflict in the Middle East may feel distant, it can have ripple effects on the Johor–Singapore dynamic, mainly through oil prices, trade, and currency movements. As an oil producer, Malaysia benefits when oil prices rise, boosting government revenue and strengthening the ringgit. A stronger ringgit makes trips to Johor more expensive for Singaporeans. Higher oil prices also increase energy costs for transportation, logistics, and food, pushing up local prices in Johor.

At the same time, Singapore’s economy relies heavily on trade. If Middle East tensions continue to disrupt shipping routes or energy supplies, export costs may rise, potentially slowing Singaporean spending power and affecting cross-border shopping patterns. For individuals living in either country, this means higher daily costs. Johor residents face more expensive food and transport, while Singaporeans may pay more for imported goods.

In short, Johor is still cheaper than Singapore, but the days of big savings are fading. Stronger currencies, rising prices, and global events are reshaping how both Singaporeans and Malaysians experience everyday life, making careful budgeting and strategic spending more important than ever. Hence, crossing the Causeway is no longer just about convenience; it’s about calculating costs, timing purchases, and making every Ringgit and Dollar count.