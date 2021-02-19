Entertainment Celebrity Rihanna is being called out for "super offensive" photo on Instagram

Rihanna is being called out for “super offensive” photo on Instagram

Rihanna appeared to be wearing a pendant necklace that features the Hindu god Ganesha in the photo

Rihanna caused a backlash with this photo. Picture: Instagram

Author

Lydia Koh

Date

Category

EntertainmentCelebrity
- Advertisement -

Singer Rihanna uploaded a topless photo of herself on Instagram this week to promote her Savage x Fenty lingerie line and it garnered up to 9.9 million likes, unsurprisingly.

Unfortunately, not everyone approved of the photo, especially those in the Hindu community who called out the Pose singer for cultural and religious appropriation. Rihanna appeared to be wearing a pendant necklace that features the Hindu god Ganesha in the photo, according to a report by Buzzfeed on February 19.

Based on Britannica, Ganesha is an elephant-headed Hindu god’ known as the ‘remover of obstacles.’ “Why is Rihanna’s company doing a lingerie photoshoot outside a Hindu temple and she’s wearing a Ganesh pendant as [an] accessory?” a netizen tweeted after the photo went viral.

- Advertisement -

 

Another netizen then asked, “How hard is it to respect and not appropriate Hinduism for your own personal gain?”, posting a photo of what appears to be a Savage X Fenty model posing in front of a Hindu temple.

 

One netizen shared that it is now 2021 and by now we should all understand that religion is not an aesthetic.

“I don’t know who needed to hear this but no it’s not okay for Rihanna to use the Hindu religion as an aesthetic even if it’s Rihanna,” another added.

This person called the topless photo “super offensive”:

 

Others said the 32-year-old performer was being “extremely disrespectful to the religion” and should not be defended:

“You can love Rihanna and still call her out btw,” this fan wrote.

Another fan tweeted, “Rihanna’s appropriation of the Hindu God Ganesha is something I never thought I’d see.”

“Do better, that’s all we ask,” another commented.

It is not the first time that the singer had been called out for offending a religious community. Last year, the singer apologised to the Muslim community for using a song that sampled religious Islamic scripture in her Savage X Fenty October 2020 show.
Rihanna has not commented on the recent backlash yet.

Send in your scoop to news@theindependent.sg 

- Advertisement -
Featured News

Budget 2021: Ensuring equal opportunities for all

Singapore — Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat announced on Tuesday (Feb 16) that Budget 2021 will focus on long-term efforts to ensure equal opportunities for all Singaporeans, namely—lower wage workers, older workers, persons with disabilities (PWDs), lower-income families, and children...
View Post
Featured News

Overview: SG Budget 2021’s focus is ‘emerging stronger together’

Singapore—Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat said in Parliament on Tuesday (Feb 16) that even as parts of the globe are still grappling with the Covid-19 pandemic, Singapore’s focus on “emerging stronger together” will be reflected in the year’s Budget. COVID-19 Resilience Package He...
View Post
Featured News

GST hike postponed another year

During the reading of the Emerging Stronger Together Budget, Deputy Prime Minister (DPM) Heng Swee Keat announced that despite an initially-planned increase in the goods and services tax, the GST rate increase would not take effect in 2021. DPM Heng first announced...
View Post

Send in your scoop to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent