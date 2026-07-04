‘Richly deserved’: Ex-WP candidate Kenneth Foo recognised as NSman of the Year 2026

SINGAPORE: In a Facebook post on Thursday (July 2), Workers’ Party (WP) chief Pritam Singh congratulated former GE candidate Kenneth Foo, who was recognised as NSman of the Year 2026 at the SAF Day Parade the day before.

According to Mr Singh, Mr Foo had been given the award due to his excellent National Service performance and contributions.

“Richly deserved, Kenneth! Thank you for serving as a role model for so many of us and anyone in uniform. Well done and congratulations! Majulah Singapura!” Mr Singh wrote, posting a photo of Mr Foo at SAF Day 2026.

His post sparked a flurry of congratulations for Mr Foo, including one from party chair Sylvia Lim, who wrote, “Well done 符策涫 Foo Seck Guan Kenneth for showing that WP members are patriots!”

Former NCMP Yee Jenn Jong wrote, meanwhile, “Power siah. Congratulations.”

The award, introduced in 1994 by the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF), is one of Singapore’s highest recognitions for Operationally Ready National Servicemen (NSmen), and recipients are selected based on their contributions to National Service regardless of their civilian profession or political affiliation.

The SAF NSman of the Year Award is given to around 12 NSmen who have gone above and beyond the normal expectations of NNS in terms of commitment, leadership and service.

Who is Kenneth Foo?

Mr Foo, the WP’s Deputy Organising Secretary, has been with the WP since 2006. He was fielded by the party as a candidate in the last three General Elections. In 2015, he was part of the slate at Nee Soon GRC, and in 2020, he contested with the WP team at East Coast GRC. Last year, he contested at Tampines Changkat SMC.

He holds an Honours Degree in Psychology and currently serves as the Deputy Director of a charitable organisation.

Last year, in a speech he made at the WP’s East Coast rally, Mr Foo called out Mayors’ “part-time” jobs as redundant, which many commenters online agreed with.

“The Mayor’s office was introduced in 1997, with updated roles in 2013. Given Singapore’s small size, this role is redundant and incurs a significant annual expense of $660,000. Notably, it is also a part-time role. Enhanced accountability for taxpayers’ funds is required,” he said at the April 29, 2025, rally.

In its 2025 Manifesto, the WP called for the Office of the Mayor to be abolished. The party argued that the assignment of Mayors aligns with existing political divisions, and many of the roles handled by the Community Development Councils (CDCs) under Mayors have already gone back to other organisations, such as the Social Service Office. The WP added that Mayors’ reduced roles do not justify their high yearly salaries. /TISG

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